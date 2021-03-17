BEMIDJI -- Gavin Luksik made sure the Bemidji High School boys basketball team entered the playoffs on a high note.

The junior forward produced a 21-point, 15-rebound double-double on Tuesday as the Lumberjacks closed the regular season on a 55-41 win in Grand Rapids.

BHS owned a 22-17 lead at the break behind 10 points from Luksik, and Bemidji outscored the Thunderhawks (7-10) by a 33-24 margin after halftime to cushion the lead.

Luksik added five steals to his well-rounded performance. Meanwhile, Sam Wilson had nine points and five assists, and Isaac Severts produced seven points and nine rebounds.

Trent Johnson scored 20 points for Grand Rapids as the lone Thunderhawk above six points in the scorebook.

The Jacks will bring their 6-10 record and No. 6 seed into the Section 8-3A Tournament, which begins with a 7 p.m. tipoff at No. 3 seed Sartell-St. Stephen on Friday, March 19.





Bemidji 55, Grand Rapids 41

BHS 22 33 -- 55

GR 17 24 -- 41

BEMIDJI (6-10) -- Luksik 21, Wilson 9, Severts 7, Williams 7, Arel 4, Branham 4, LaValley 2, E. Biehn 1.

GRAND RAPIDS (7-10) -- Johnson 20, Hanson 6, Pederson 6, Bachmann 5, Florek 4.