Perhaps the most notable thread in Richard Pitino’s Minnesota program was the juxtaposition of its general inadequacies with the annual exodus of the state’s best boys basketball players.

It’s a bad look to miss the NCAA tournament six times in eight years when any ball-rolling coach could have built a Final Four team with the talent burgeoning in the Gophers’ backyard. Pitino, of course, never came close, which is why he’s suddenly at New Mexico and Minnesota athletics director Mark Coyle is looking for a new coach.

In eight years in Dinkytown, Pitino all but gave up on selling the state’s best recruits on staying home, finally relying on high-profile transfers such as Marcus Carr, Liam Robbins and Brandon Johnson to build a briefly credible roster in his final season.

That won’t fly for the next guy.

“I’m surrounded by extremely competitive people who want to compete at the highest level,” Coyle said Tuesday, “and there is no doubt — there is no doubt — that you’ve got to be able to recruit your in-state talent.”

The Gophers ended the season with losses in eight of their last nine games and three Minnesotans on the roster, one of whom, swingman Both Gach, joined as a transfer from Utah. Another, junior forward Jarvis Omersa, opted out of playing this season and announced his intention to transfer on Tuesday.

Only Gabe Kalscheur, a junior off guard from Edina, was making a consistent impact this season before he broke a finger on his shooting hand and missed the last eight games of the season.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga (26-0) enters this week’s NCAA tournament expected to become the first unbeaten national champions since the 1976 Indiana team, in large part because of freshman point guard Jalen Suggs of West St. Paul.

Colorado (22-8) starts play as a fifth seed led by point guard McKinley Wright of Champlin Park. Pitino’s staff chose Isaiah Washington instead; he transferred after two seasons and started for 6-12 Long Beach State this year.

Wisconsin starts the tournament with three Minnesotans in the rotation — center Nate Reuvers (Lakeville), guard Brad Davision (Maple Grove) and Tyler Wahl (Lakeville). They’ll play North Carolina, for whom freshman guard Kerwin Walton (Hopkins) is averaging 8.2 points and 1.8 assists.

Smirk if you like because Wisconsin (17-12) is a No. 9 seed; it’s a lot better than a no seed.

Among programs left out of the Big Dance, Dawson Garcia (Prior Lake) led Marquette in scoring (13.0) and rebounding (6.6) as a freshman, and David Roddy, a sophomore swingman from Minneapolis, averaged 16.5 points and 9.5 rebounds for Colorado State.

Any of these players would have helped Minnesota win this year. Last summer, four Minnesotans were drafted by NBA teams; only one, St. Paul’s Daniel Oturu, went to the U. He and Amir Coffey were Pitino’s only big local gets in eight years.

“We have wonderful talent here, and obviously, when we cast this net and we look for a diverse pool of (coaching) candidates, we want to find people that can recruit, that are hungry to recruit,” Coyle said. “It’s the backbone of any program. Again, any program.”

Minnesota doesn’t need to get every top recruit to win — Suggs, Tyus Jones, Tre Jones — but wouldn’t it be nice if they got a couple of them?

“We want to make sure we find the right person who does it the right way and allows us to compete at a high level, which again, I firmly believe we can do here at Minnesota,” Coyle said. “There is no reason why we can’t do it.”

Suggs is the highest-rated recruit in Gonzaga’s history but will relinquish that title if former Minnehaha Academy teammate Chet Holmgren follows him there, as expected. Holmgren, a 7-foot-1 athletic center from Minneapolis, is the nation’s top-ranked recruit. He still lists Minnesota as a finalist but it always seemed like a courtesy.

Maybe the next Minnesota coach can give Holmgren reason to pause.