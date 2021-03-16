Minnesota Golden Gophers Athletics Director Mark Coyle tapped the lectern Tuesday as he made a point about why he let go of head men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino on Monday.

“I just felt like it was time in my heart that we needed to go in a different direction and try to find a new leader to help us accomplish the goals that I firmly believe we can accomplish here at Minnesota,” Coyle said on a video conference call.

Pitino had won 53 percent of all games and 36 percent of Big Ten games over his eight seasons at Minnesota — five with Coyle as his boss.

“I did not come to Minnesota to be .500,” Coyle said earlier in the call Tuesday. “I’m very aware that it’s been since 1982,” when Minnesota won its last non-vacated Big Ten Championship.

Pitino’s 54-96 record in conference play was a main point, Coyle said. “I just felt like we weren’t having the success that we needed in our league first; that was part of the evaluation process,” Coyle said. “We need to find somebody that can come in here and help us compete in the Big Ten. If we can compete in the Big Ten at a high level, we will give ourselves an opportunity for the NCAA Tournament and NCAA Championships. That’s our goal.”

Coyle outlined many topics on the route toward a new head coach during a 22-minutes news conference. Here are some main points:

Coyle's committee

Coyle said he will not use a search firm to find Minnesota's next coach, but rater a search committee of people inside the athletic department as well as Minnesota President Joan Gabel.

The Gophers have not hired a head coach of color since Coyle was hired in May 2016 and that will be a focal point in this search process. “We’re committed to having a very diverse pool of coaches to look at,” Coyle said Tuesday. “… we want to cast a very wide net.”

Coyle has previously said he keeps list of possible replacement for any coaching opening and told GopherSports.com Tuesday morning, it includes “people that we’ve been following for several years.”

Attributes in a coach

Coyle mentioned four facets he seeks in a new coach: high level of competition, NCAA compliance, academic success and public relations/fundraising.

“We want to make sure that we have somebody who has great integrity and does it the right way,” Coyle said. “You’ve heard me talk before: In the state of Minnesota, doing it right matters.”

Timing or a hire

Coyle said he told the men’s basketball players Monday night that the coaching search could “feel like an eternity.” Same might be true for fans.

“We obviously have candidates that are continuing to play right now,” Coyle said. “We have to be respectful of that and respectful of their current positions in those programs. We will be as efficient as we possibly can and hopefully we can line this up in a timely manner.”

The NCAA Tournament’s opening two round games run from Friday to Monday, so if candidates’ teams are knocked out this weekend, it could lead to some interviews next week.

Coyle said he fielded calls about the job on Monday night.

Fuzzy buyout number

Pitino’s contract comes with a $1.75 million buyout, with a “first installment” coming within 60 days and “second and remaining installments” through the end of the contract in 2024.

But a clause calls for those payment to “cease as of the date Coach accepts comparable employment.” On Tuesday morning, Pitino was hired for same job at New Mexico, a Division I job that falls within the contract’s definition of comparable employment.

But when asked about how much that legalese might bring down the buyout total, Coyle was not specific.

“There’s mitigation language in that contract,” Coyle said. “We’ll work closely with our Office of General Counsel, Doug Peterson, and his team and we’ll work closely with them on the buyout, etcetera. But with (Pitino) taking a new job, it triggers some different clauses in the contract.”

Budget shortfall

Last fall, the Gophers’ revised estimate for a pandemic-caused budget shortfall came in at at least $40 million. Coyle said the lack of revenue — and Title IX issues — led Minnesota to cut men’s tennis, gymnastics and indoor track and field at the end of this academic year.

Coyle was asked what message his willingness to pay a buyout and potentially more in salary for a new men’s basketball coach should send to those sports on the chopping block.

“Well, there are two different topics,” Coyle said. “Obviously we made a very difficult decision with the reduction in sport programming, and those are recurring expenses. Obviously with the change that we’re making, we’ve been very aware of our finances. We’ve been very public about those finances in our board meetings and with our supporters of all of our programs. So again, we’re very mindful of where we’re at financially. This department we’ll continue to make good financial decisions that have the support of President Gabel and our board leadership and our board.”

On a cost to bring in the next coach, Coyle said: “We will be competitive.”