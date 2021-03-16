Two years after winning his first NCAA Tournament game, Richard Pitino is out as Gophers head men’s basketball coach. The school announced the decision Monday night.

Pitino failed to make the NCAA field this year and was out of the picture last season, before it was shut down due to the pandemic. When his team was bounced from the Big Ten Tournament in March 2020, Gophers Athletics Director Mark Coyle reiterated the goal of completing at a “championship level.”

Pitino’s overall record at Minnesota was 141-123 since 2013 has approached that bar.

Coyle issued this statement: “I recently met with Richard and told him that we were moving in a different direction. Richard is a tremendous person and coach, and I want to thank him, Jill and their family for their commitment to Minnesota. We wish them well in their next endeavor.

“Decisions like this are never easy, but after evaluating this season and the previous eight years of our program under Richard, it is clear to me that new leadership is needed. We have one of the best practice facilities in the nation, a historic competition venue and a state that produces top-caliber talent. This is an extremely attractive job, and we will immediately start a nationwide search for our next head coach.”

Stadium reported midday Monday that Pitino was “expected to part ways with Richard Pitino, but the Gophers were quiet for about nine hours.

Pitino, who received a $2 million salary plus incentives this year, is due a $1.75 million buyout if he fired without cause. Pitino interviewed for the New Mexico vacancy over the weekend and that could lead the U and Pitino’s representatives to negotiate a settlement below the buyout figure set to be paid through the end of his contract in 2024.

The Gophers are not out of having to pay Pitino a $400,000 retention bonus he was due on April 30.

Pitino’s last two teams fell below .500. He is coming off a 14-15 season, which ended with a loss to Ohio State in a Big Ten Tournament second-round game on Thursday. It was a deep descent.

In early January, the Gophers were riding high, ranked 16th in the nation, but they lost 10 of their final 12 regular-season games to kill off hopes for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

They struggled with season-ending injuries to center Liam Robbins and guard Gabe Kalscheur and went 0-10 in conference road games. A winless mark away from Williams Arena was particularly perplexing because pandemic protocols removed hostile environments in road arenas.

Pitino’s team was the worst 3-point shooting group in program history. They shot 28.4 percent from deep, but had the 15th most attempts in the country (730). Pitino seemed resigned to the fact his players would continue to shoot despite their lack of success.

This strategy became more pronounced once 7-footer Robbins went down with an ankle injury and the U lost it’s post presence. Pitino always put a lot on all-Big Ten guard Marcus Carr, but his role grew even more without two starters.

Last year, the U went 15-16 and were projected to miss out on March Madness even before the pandemic called off the tourney.

In 2019, the Gophers won their first NCAA Tournament game under Pitino and in front of a majority maroon-and-gold crowd in Des Moines, with Coyle awarding Pitino a raise and a contract extension through 2024.

Pitino’s career at Minnesota finished 54-96 in Big Ten play (.360 winning percentage). He had only one conference season end with a winning record (11-7 in 2016-17) and he won Big Ten Coach of the Year that season.

Pitino’s first team at Minnesota in 2013-14 won the NIT, but he made only two NCAA Tournaments over his tenure (2017 and ’19). In his first appearance, the fifth-seeded Gophers were upset by No. 12 Middle Tennessee in the first round. As a No. 10 seed in 2019, the U knocked off No. 7 Louisville before falling to No. 2 Michigan State in the second round.

Pitino had two primary in-state recruiting wins with Hopkins’ Amir Coffey and Cretin-Derham Hall’s Daniel Oturu, but he missed on many talented players from Minnesota over his tenure. It is one exhibit of how his tenure at Minnesota wasn’t more successful.