The Timberwolves are 2-1 coming out of the all-star break and showing signs of life as a potentially legitimate basketball team. Wins over New Orleans and Portland, both of whom tower above Minnesota in the Western Conference standings, suggest that perhaps the tides are turning. Optimism may slowly be creeping back into a dejected fan base.

Perhaps the adjustments new coach Chris Finch has made to the game plan are working.

On offense, it’s clear there’s an even more Karl-Anthony Towns-centric game plan, if that’s possible.

But defense is where the biggest changes are occurring.

“We got new principles,” rookie guard Anthony Edwards declared.

Included in that is Minnesota being more active on the defensive end. Where in previous pick-and-roll coverages, the Timberwolves would drop their center back into the paint, leaving the middle of the floor free for opposing guards to operate, now the big — whether it be Naz Reid or Towns — is stepping up and challenging. There is plenty of switching and an overall more aggressive approach.

“We have young energetic, long, athletic players, and I think we needed to activate them, fly around, cover for each other a little bit more,” Finch said. “Err on the side of being aggressive toward the ball, and then get out and contest shots at a higher rate. The previous principles were more kind of built on ball containment, bend but don’t break, things that are very fundamentally sound and also highly applicable, but with young players sometimes it’s just like go be as active as you can. If you make mistakes, we’ll cover for them, work our way out of them, hustle our way through them. And both systems are equally effective, but I just think it takes some of the thinking out of it for guys and they can play more on instincts.”

Think less, do more. The logic makes sense. The previous scheme left too many players standing still, often out of position.

“I think before we were trying to not make mistakes. When you’re trying to not make any mistakes, you end up making mistakes in not being aggressive,” Ricky Rubio said. “When you’re going out there and doing everything you can, scramble around, mistakes are going to happen. There’s no perfect defense. But there’s a perfect effort. That being said, if you give it your all, I think at the end of the day it plays in your ability to really cover for each other’s mistakes.”

Of course, playing such an aggressive defense demands a lot from a team’s bigs. Towns has long been a proponent of getting out and defending on the perimeter. But it’s still been awhile since he’s done so. All of a sudden, he’s defending the likes of Portland’s Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Jones Jr.

“I feel confident in it. He’s got great feet. He’s got great length. I think he’s intelligent. Able to use his spacing against different guys pretty well,” Finch said. “When you look at his numbers, some of his switching pick-and-roll numbers are pretty impressive, really. Something we could do more of, too.”

What does the Wolves’ star big think of that?

“It’s a responsibility. Just because I’m excited doesn’t mean youthful energy is going to get the job done,” Towns said. “It also requires me to watch tape and have more technique. I’ve got to be able to guard without fouling, and then also contest and make life difficult for them. Of course I’m excited. I’ve done it a lot of my life, all five positions, just guarding, but I’ve got to do it at an NBA level, and not only do it just enough, average, but I’ve got to surpass that.

“So every day, just working, being smart, being in positions I’ve got to be, places I’ve got to be. … I’ve got to be ready to help my teammates, I’m ready everywhere. Just got to do whatever is needed for us to win. I’m ready to do that, put my body (on the line) and utilize any skills and versatility I have to try to help us win and give us a chance to win every night.”