PARK RAPIDS -- Cass Lake-Bena will headline the area’s teams at the Section 8A Tournaments this season, as the boys took the top seed in the East subsection while the girls claimed the No. 2 seed on Sunday.

On the boys side, the Panthers (15-3) will await their first-round opponent as No. 8 Clearbrook-Gonvick and No. 9 Lake of the Woods face off in a play-in game Monday, March 15. CLB will host the winner at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18.

No. 4-seeded Blackduck and No. 5-seeded Goodridge/Grygla face off at 6 p.m. Thursday, with the victor advancing to the quarterfinals for a matchup against the winner of the game in Cass Lake.

Red Lake took home the No. 3 seed and hosts No. 6 Fosston at 7 p.m. Thursday in the first round. That winner meets either No. 2 Win-E-Mac or No. 7 Northome/Kelliher, which tips at 7 p.m. Thursday in Erskine.

The section quarterfinals are set for Saturday, March 20, at the high seeds, and the section semifinal will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at the highest remaining seed.

The Section 8A championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls.

On the West side of the bracket, Fertile-Beltrami earned the subsection’s No. 1 seed. No. 2 Badger/Greenbush-Middle River, No. 3 Stephen-Argyle and No. 4 Red Lake County will also host first-round games.





Boys Section 8A East pairings

No. 1 Cass Lake-Bena vs. No. 8 Clearbrook/Gonvick or No. 9 Lake of the Woods

No. 4 Blackduck vs. No. 5 Goodridge/Grygla

No. 3 Red Lake vs. No. 6 Fosston

No. 2 Win-E-Mac vs. No. 7 Northome/Kelliher





Boys Section 8A West pairings

No. 1 Fertile-Beltrami vs. No. 8 Ada-Borup or No. 9 Kittson County Central

No. 4 Red Lake County vs. No. 5 Northern Freeze

No. 3 Stephen-Argyle vs. No. 6 Warren-Alvarado-Oslo

No. 2 Badger/Greenbush-Middle River vs. No. 7 Sacred Heart or No. 10 Climax-Fisher

Red Lake girls open title defense as No. 4 seed

Fosston earned the No. 1 seed in the East subsection of the girls’ field, while No. 2 Cass Lake-Bena, No. 3 Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke and No. 4 Red Lake also grabbed home playoff rights.

Red Lake, the defending 8A champions, will host No. 5 Clearbrook-Gonvick at 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, in the opening round.

No. 8 Blackduck and No. 9 Win-E-Mac have a play-in game set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, in Blackduck, with the winner advancing to play at Fosston at 7 p.m. Friday.

No. 2 Cass Lake-Bena is scheduled to host No. 7 Lake of the Woods at 7 p.m. Friday in the opening round, and No. 3 Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke faces No. 6 Kelliher/Northome at the same time.

The winners of the first-round games will meet in the quarterfinals Saturday, March 20, at the high seeds. The section semifinals are set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at the highest remaining seed.

The 8A championship game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls.

Stephen-Argyle grabbed the top seed in the West subsection. No. 2 Badger/Greenbush-Middle River, No. 3 Red Lake Falls and No. 4 Fertile-Beltrami are hosting first-round matchups, as well.





Girls Section 8A East pairings

No. 1 Fosston vs. No. 8 Blackduck or No. 9 Win-E-Mac

No. 4 Red Lake vs. No. 5 Clearbrook-Gonvick

No. 3 Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke vs. No. 6 Kelliher/Northome

No. 2 Cass Lake-Bena vs. No. 7 Lake of the Woods





Girls Section 8A West pairings

No. 1 Stephen-Argyle vs. No. 8 Northern Freeze or No. 9 Climax/Fisher

No. 4 Fertile-Beltrami vs. No. 5 Warren-Alvarado-Oslo

No. 3 Red Lake Falls vs. No. 6 Kittson County Central

No. 2 Badger/Greenbush-Middle River vs. No. 7 Red Lake County or No. 10 Sacred Heart