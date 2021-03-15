BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team will open up the playoffs at Sartell-St. Stephen after earning the No. 6 seed in Sunday’s Section 8-3A seedings release.

The Lumberjacks will face the No. 3-seeded Sabres in the rubber match of the season series. Sartell-St. Stephen (9-9) beat BHS 76-55 in the season opener on Jan. 19, while Bemidji won the rematch 62-49 on Feb. 25. Both teams won on the road.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, in Sartell.

The winner will face either No. 2-seeded Sauk Rapids-Rice or No. 7 Little Falls on Tuesday, March 23, at the high seed in the semifinal round.

On the other half of the bracket, top-seeded Alexandria will host No. 8 St. Cloud Tech, while No. 4 Detroit Lakes meets No. 5 St. Cloud Apollo.

The Section 8-3A championship game is scheduled for Friday, March 26, at the high seed.

Bemidji currently owns a 5-10 record and will close the regular season at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, with a road game at Grand Rapids.





Section 8-3A Tournament pairings

No. 3 Sartell-St. Stephen vs. No. 6 Bemidji

No. 2 Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. No. 7 Little Falls

No. 1 Alexandria vs. No. 8 St. Cloud Tech

No. 4 Detroit Lakes vs. No. 5 St. Cloud Apollo