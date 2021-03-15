BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team officially wrapped up the No. 3 seed with the release of Section 8-3A’s playoff field on Sunday.

The Lumberjacks will host No. 6-seeded Sauk Rapids-Rice in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at the BHS Gymnasium.

Bemidji swept the regular season series against the Storm (4-13), winning 75-49 on the road Jan. 26 and 69-51 at home March 8.

The winner of Thursday’s game will advance to the semifinals for a matchup against either No. 2-seeded Detroit Lakes or No. 7 St. Cloud Tech, with the highest-seeded team hosting on Tuesday, March 23.

Alexandria, the defending section champions, earned the No. 1 seed again and meet No. 8 St. Cloud Apollo in the opening round. No. 4 Sartell-St. Stephen and No. 5 Little Falls round out the quarterfinal pairings.

The Section 8-3A title game is set for Friday, March 26, at the high seed.

The Jacks stand at 8-9 on the year and will conclude the regular season at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, with a home game against Grand Rapids.





Section 8-3A Tournament pairings

No. 3 Bemidji vs. No. 6 Sauk Rapids-Rice

No. 2 Detroit Lakes vs. No. 7 St. Cloud Tech

No. 1 Alexandria vs. No. 8 St. Cloud Apollo

No. 4 Sartell-St. Stephen vs. No. 5 Little Falls