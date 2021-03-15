Top-ranked Gonzaga will try to become the first undefeated team in college basketball since 1976 as the NCAA Tournament is set to begin this week after it was canceled last season due to COVID-19.

In a season unlike any other due to the pandemic, the postseason will look different, too, with bluebloods Duke and Kentucky failing to be included in the field of 68, which was announced Sunday. The last time those two each missed the tournament? Also 1976.

Two other decorated programs, Michigan State and UCLA, barely made the field and will meet in a First Four game on Thursday for the right to play No. 6 BYU as an 11th seed.

The three other No. 1 seeds are Baylor (22-2), Illinois (23-6) and Michigan (20-4).

NCAA selection committee chairman Mitch Barnhart said there was a "little bit of a challenge" this season in evaluating unbalanced resumes and pauses in various schedules.

"There was a lot of things that we talked about, but we played over 80 percent of the regular-season schedule and we played 98 percent of the conference tournament games, so there was quality information on the resumes," Barnhart said as the field was announced on CBS.

"But it was significantly different to try to find a level playing field for all of that."

Gonzaga (26-0) is the overall No. 1 seed and is on the top line for the fourth time in the past eight tournaments. The Bulldogs have reached one Final Four in school history, losing to North Carolina in the 2017 national title game.

Gonzaga, led by sweet-shooting senior Cory Kispert, efficient post player Drew Timme and playmaking guards Jalen Suggs and Joel Ayayi, is scoring a national-best 92.1 points per game. The Bulldogs have a scoring margin of 23.0 points per game.

Gonzaga is the fifth team since Indiana in 1976 to enter the NCAA Tournament undefeated. Only one of the previous four teams -- Larry Bird's 1978-79 Indiana State squad -- reached the national championship game.

Baylor, which is a No. 1 seed for the first time, is rugged defensively and leads the nation in 3-point shooting (41.8 percent). Illinois is as hot as any team, winning 14 of its past 15 games -- five against ranked teams -- capped by a 91-88 overtime victory against No. 9 Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament final. Michigan is soaring under second-year coach Juwan Howard.

The Big Ten placed nine teams into the NCAA tournament, the most of any conference. The Big 12 and ACC were next with seven.

There are four teams on standby in case any team in the field has to withdraw by Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET due to COVID-19. Those four teams are, in order, Louisville, Colorado State, Saint Louis and Ole Miss. One caveat: If a team from a one-bid conference withdraws, it will be replaced by a team from the same conference.

In addition to Michigan State and UCLA, Drake and Wichita State were the final at-large teams to make the field and will play in the First Four. The other First Four matchups are Norfolk State vs. Appalachian State and Mount St. Mary's vs. Texas Southern.

All 67 games of the NCAA Tournament will be held in the Indianapolis region in order to better control health and safety concerns. In a change from the past, first-round games start Friday, not Thursday, with second-round matchups concluding Monday night.

Games will be played on two courts at Lucas Oil Stadium -- with only one game at a time -- as well as at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena (West Lafayette, Ind.) and Assembly Hall (Bloomington, Ind.).

The Indiana Convention Center will serve as a practice facility and Marriott properties will house most of the teams in a "controlled environment," according to the NCAA.

The Final Four will be held on April 3 and 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The West region champ will play the South region winner, while the East and Midwest champs will face off in the other matchup.

Top four seeds by region

West -- Gonzaga, Iowa, Kansas, Virginia

South -- Baylor, Ohio State, Arkansas, Purdue

East -- Michigan, Alabama, Texas, Florida State

Midwest -- Illinois, Houston, West Virginia, Oklahoma State