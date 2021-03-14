FERGUS FALLS -- Fergus Falls staged a second-half comeback on the Bemidji High School girls basketball team Saturday afternoon in Fergus, sticking the Lumberjacks with a 72-50 loss in the process.

Behind a team-high eight points from Beth Bolte, BHS held a 29-25 advantage at the break against the top-ranked team in Class AA. But after halftime, Fergus Falls (15-3) racked up 47 points, including 19 from Ellie Colbeck, ultimately turning in a 26-point swing over the final 18 minutes to pick up the win.

Emily Wade finished the day with 13 points for Bemidji, while Bolte also hit double-digits with 10. Colbeck had 24 in all to lead all scorers.

The Jacks, now 8-9 on the year, close the regular season at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, against Grand Rapids in the BHS Gymnasium.

Section 8-3A seedings will also be announced Sunday, March 14, ahead of the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 18.





Fergus Falls 72, Bemidji 50

BHS 29 21 -- 50

FF 25 47 -- 72

BEMIDJI (8-9) -- Wade 13, Bolte 10, Tatro 9, Pemberton 8, M. Bieber 3, Johnson 3, Huberty 2, Milbrandt 2.

FERGUS FALLS (15-3) -- Colbeck 24, Ratz 17, Polejewski 8, Peterson 7, Anderson 6, Nuss 5, Stromm 3, Hansen 2.