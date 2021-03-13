But the score from Friday’s 50-28 loss to Brainerd inside the BHS Gymnasium looked more like an ode to the 1930s than a present-day final.

“It wasn’t that we didn’t have good looks,” current head coach Steve Thompson said. “It was just that a number of different guys had opportunities, and we weren’t able to make shots tonight. That happens. Unfortunately.”

Friday marked the first time since Dec. 6, 2014, that the Lumberjacks failed to reach 30 points, when Bemidji also scored 28 points in a home loss to Rogers.

The rim showed the Lumberjacks (5-10) no favor for much of the night, and they had just nine points to show for the opening 18 minutes. Although the Bemidji defense held Class 4A’s third-best offense to a season-low 50 points, it went for naught on a night that went amiss.

“I told the boys they have a lot to be proud of, holding that team to 50 points,” Thompson said. “That’s an accomplishment considering how many points they put up night in and night out. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any rhythm offensively. But that was a great accomplishment and a credit to the effort the boys put in on the court tonight.”

Bemidji made just four shots in the first half. Two of those were back-to-back layups from Gavin Luksik and Isaac Severts for a 4-2 lead as the Lumberjacks held Brainerd (14-2) to just two points over the opening 6:34.

But the Warriors started to take over on the defensive end, leaving Bemidji without a point for an 8:21 span deep into the half. Brainerd reeled off a dozen straight points during that stretch, but the halftime score was still manageable at 23-9.

“Basically, we got out-physicaled in the first half, and that was kind of the story. The result was nine points,” Thompson said. “I thought we responded much better in the second half. That’s a good team. We played a much better second half than we did a first.”

The Jacks matched their first-half production seven minutes into the second half, but they still couldn’t cut the deficit down lower than 12. Despite a 30-18 ballgame on a Luksik free throw, Brainerd scored the next seven points to run away for good.

The Warriors had Bemidji doubled up as late as 44-22 with 4:42 remaining, and a minute later, Brainerd’s stall offense chewed up clock before Max Lelwica’s dunk served as the dagger.

“There’s some obvious frustration when you’re not able to find it,” Thompson said of the offense. “We had a lot of different guys with opportunities, and it just didn’t happen.”

James Williams tallied eight points for the Lumberjacks’ team-high, while Luksik added seven. Defensively, Isaiah Biehn, Matt Arel and Sam Wilson all sacrificed their bodies to take a charge.

Griffin Rushin had 14 points for the Warriors and was the game’s lone scorer in double figures.

Bemidji’s scheduled game against Sauk Rapids-Rice, which was set for Saturday, March 13, has been canceled. The Jacks will now close the regular season at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, in Grand Rapids.





Brainerd 50, Bemidji 28

BRD 23 27 -- 50

BEM 9 19 -- 28

BRAINERD (14-2) -- Rushin 14, Degen 9, Pecarich 9, Evanson 7, Schommer 6, Jacobs 5.

BEMIDJI (5-10) -- Williams 8, Luksik 7, Severts 4, Wilson 4, Rohder 3, LaValley 2.