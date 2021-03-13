Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards scored just two points in the first quarter of Thursday’s game in New Orleans. The rookie wing then got on the board early in the second quarter when he buried a three-pointer.

After that, he went into attack mode. Edwards’ next bucket came when he drove to the rim, put his shoulder into Pelicans big Jaxson Hayes and scored an easy layup. His next two buckets also came at the rim and in transition. Edwards scored 13 points in the second frame.

That’s what Timberwolves coach Chris Finch is looking for.

“When he started that second quarter getting downhill, a couple of shoulder-hit finishes, that’s the recipe right there,” Finch said. “It kind of loosened him up. Then he was able to make the right play, kick-outs. And he really can get anywhere he wants to on the floor. He’s just trying to discover what he can do out there.”

And maybe what he should do out there. All season, the Timberwolves have wanted Edwards to get to the rim as much as possible. There are few, if any, defenders in the NBA who can keep the 19-year-old athletic brickhouse out of the lane.

Finch re-emphasized as much from the first day he took the job.

“We asked him to try to continue to get in the paint more and more,” Finch said after Minnesota’s loss to Phoenix earlier this month. “Hey, it’s going to be a learning curve, but he has great abilities, as we see, and we’ve just got to string them together a little bit more.”

While no one questions Edwards’ offensive abilities, the fact is his shooting outside of the restricted area has been lackluster. In his past 15 games, Edwards is shooting 28 percent from 3-point range, 29 percent from the mid-range and 17 percent on paint shots outside of the restricted area. But Edwards is making 60 percent of his shots at the rim in that same time frame. And no one can stop him from getting to the rim, so the solution seems simple: get to the rack.

Perhaps the message is starting to sink in. Eleven of Edwards’ 22 shots Thursday came in the paint. And while that’s only slightly better than his season average in that area, it’s progress.

“I’m a firm believer in my jump shot, but I know me getting to the rim is more effective,” Edwards said. “I try to keep the defense as honest as I can by making those shots, but I’m not making them right now.”

Edwards is a firm believer in taking what the defense gives you.

“If they go under screens the majority of the time, then I’m going to make them respect my jumper. I’m going to shoot it,” he said. “But if they’re playing up, more aggressive, then I’m going to get to the rim. But, I mean, it’s all what the defense gives me.”

But any wise defensive game plan at this point will allow Edwards to shoot, and you can’t simply play into the opponent’s hands.

“When I start making them, (coach Finch) is going to allow me to play my game. But right now, I understand, because I’m not making them at a high clip,” Edwards said. “But it’s going to come, and when it comes, we won’t be having this conversation. But as of now, yeah, I need to get to the rim.”