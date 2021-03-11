The clock officially ran out on the Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s basketball team’s season Thursday, March 11, and the figurative ball bounced into Athletics Director Mark Coyle’s hands.

After Minnesota’s 79-75 loss to Ohio State in a Big Ten Tournament second-round game in Indianapolis, full attention now turns to Coyle’s anticipated meeting with Richard Pitino and Coyle’s decision on the head coach’s tenuous future after his eighth season at the Gophers fell well short of Coyle’s “championship level” expectations.

“It’s not my decision,” Pitino said. “I’m not going to go in there with a list of things. ‘Hey, this’ — that’s not the way it works! We all have bosses; that’s OK. I do have a great relationship with Mark. If he gives me some bad news, that doesn’t mean that I’m going to flip a desk or anything. Life goes on. I respect authority. I respect tough decisions. …

“Would I love to be back? Of course, I’d love to be back. Not my decision.”

While Pitino acknowledged earlier this week that he’s considered by many to be a dead man walking after his team lost 10 of 12 games to end the regular season and kill an at-large NCAA Tournament berth, the 13th-seed Gophers didn’t quit on their coach in the conference tourney.

They trailed the fifth-seeded Buckeyes by 14 points with three minute left at Lucas Oil Stadium. But the Gophers kept whittling away at the Buckeyes’ lead, and Marcus Carr hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 75-74 with 8.9 left. Ohio State made all four free throws in the final seconds to ice the win.

Pitino’s team was ranked No. 16 ranking nationally in early January and tied a program record with five wins over ranked teams, including a 77-60 beatdown of Ohio State at Williams Arena. But Minnesota fell completely off the NCAA tournament bubble with its long losing skid into early March.

They were already slipping when two key starters, center Liam Robbins guard Gabe Kalscheur, went down with injuries, but shorthanded Minnesota kept their season alive with a 51-46 first-round win over 12th-seed Northwestern on Wednesday.

“I try not dwell on things I can’t control; I try to focus on the things I can control,” said Carr, who had a game-high 24 points. “It was very unfortunate, a huge blow to our team when they got hurt. We definitely would have been in a very different position if they didn’t, but that’s just what happened and that is life.”

Minnesota’s season ended with a 14-15 record, including 1-11 in games away from the Barn in a season, an especially confounding struggle due to few or no fans in road arenas due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the Gophers stayed in the game with offensive rebounding (16-6) and second-chance points (20-4), but they also lost starting forward Brandon Johnson, who was playing through an ankle injury, to apparent back injury.

The Gophers fell into a 13-0 hole to start the game, but responded by outscoring Ohio State 17-8 to cut their deficit to 21-17. The Buckeyes pulled away again to take a 39-27 lead at the half and their double-digit lead late looked like they would be en route to a comfortable win.

“I think you just saw the last couple of minutes of the game — most proud of that,” Pitino said. “I’m really proud of when we were healthy of five ranked wins. We blew out Michigan, we blew out Ohio State, we blew out Michigan State. We had a really fun win vs. Iowa. Great win vs. Purdue. Then the injuries hit, but I’m proud of the way we performed in Indianapolis.”