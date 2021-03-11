BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State women’s basketball head coach Chelsea DeVille announced the latest newcomer to the program on Thursday with the addition of Alayna Suprenand.

Suprenand, a 5-foot-9 guard from Fond du Lac, Wis., is currently averaging 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals per game for Winnebago Lutheran Academy this season.

Suprenand announced her verbal commitment to BSU in January and signed her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.

She joins guard Erin Barrette, guard Talia Pellegrini and forward Ella Giorgi as the Beavers’ incoming freshmen for the 2021-22 season.