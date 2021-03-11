1 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021

Last night’s game between Minnesota versus Northwestern will not be used in any shooting clinics, the two sides combined to shoot 33.6% from the field and 41.7% from the free-throw line, the lowest combined free-throw percentage for a game in Big Ten Tournament history.

Combined Shooting Stats Minnesota vs. Northwestern on March 10

FG% 33.6

2PT% 37.7

3PT% 26.3

FT% 41.7 (Lowest in B1G Tournament history)

The Gophers and Wildcats individually shot under 40% from the field, under 30% on three-pointers and under 45% ot on free throws. There had not been a game in all of Division I men’s college basketball in the last eight years in which both teams averaged below those numbers.

Additional team and player notes