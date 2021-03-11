Second Round vs. Ohio State
1 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021
Last night’s game between Minnesota versus Northwestern will not be used in any shooting clinics, the two sides combined to shoot 33.6% from the field and 41.7% from the free-throw line, the lowest combined free-throw percentage for a game in Big Ten Tournament history.
Combined Shooting Stats Minnesota vs. Northwestern on March 10
FG% 33.6
2PT% 37.7
3PT% 26.3
FT% 41.7 (Lowest in B1G Tournament history)
The Gophers and Wildcats individually shot under 40% from the field, under 30% on three-pointers and under 45% ot on free throws. There had not been a game in all of Division I men’s college basketball in the last eight years in which both teams averaged below those numbers.
Additional team and player notes
- Marcus Carr had 10 points, six assists and five rebounds in the win over Northwestern. Carr had 14 points, five assists and five rebounds in one prior Big Ten Tournament game. The most recent Big Ten player to have 10 points and five rebounds and assists in three consecutive Big Ten Tournament games was Denzel Valentine for Michigan State in 2015 and 2016. (four straight).
- Eric Curry grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds in the first-round win and Brandon Johnson added another 10 boards. They became the first Gopher duo to grab 10+ rebounds each in a Big Ten Tournament game.
- Tre’ Williams made a career-high four 3-pointers against Northwestern en route to 14 points. Williams has scored in double figures in six of the past eight games, averaging 10.0 points per game over that span.
- Minnesota has won its last three games against Ohio State, its longest win streak against the Buckeyes in the past 20 seasons. The Gophers have had a player score 20+ points in each of those three wins (Marcus Carr, twice, and Liam Robbins).
- Ohio State followed up its loss at Minnesota on Jan. 3 by winning 10 of the next 11 games. However, that purple patch has been followed by the Buckeyes’ current four-game losing streak. Three of those losses in the last four games have come against teams ranked in the top 10 of AP Poll at the time and the top five of the current poll (Illinois, Michigan and Iowa).