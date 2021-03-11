Minnesota Gophers point guard Marcus Carr spoke Tuesday about cutting through the “outside noise” surrounding head coach Richard Pitino’s precarious future and going on a run in the Big Ten Tournament come Wednesday.

While their first-round game lacked consistency to instill confidence a deep run could be coming, the 13th-seeded Gophers did win a war of attrition against the 12th-seeded Wildcats, 51-46, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Minnesota advances to face No. 5 Ohio State at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday.

On Wednesday, neither team looked capable of a tournament win. They racked up turnovers, missed shots from the field and the line and stacked up fouls. They combined for 31 total turnovers, 33 percent shooting and 34 fouls.

“We’re not going to be a masterpiece by any means right now just because we are down so many guys,” Pitino said, referring to injuries to Liam Robbins and Gabe Kalscheur. “But you are going to have to win ugly like that. We did that.”

The Gophers went more than seven minutes without a field goal in the second half as the Wildcats took their first lead of the game with a 11-1 run. The Gophers trailed by seven with four minutes left.

“We’ve been in that position before, many a times and sometimes we’ve folded,” freshman guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. said. “We laid over, but this time we said we were going to keep fighting and staying positive with each other.”

Minnesota fought back with a 12-0 run to end the game. Carr struggled facing multiple defenders most of the game, but scored seven of the final 12 points to will the win. He finished with 10 points on 3 of 10 shooting.

Pitino told the players: “‘You don’t want this to end,'” Carr relayed. “This being my third year in a conference tournament, I know how it goes. You don’t want it to end no matter how many years you have left, so that is definitely a feeling that I had, that we talked about.”

Minnesota (14-14) ended a seven-game losing streak to keep its season alive. It has one more game and will take all of a run to the Big Ten Tournament title to earn the automatic berth for March Madness.

“When you lose in a single-elimination tournament, the season is over, so that is really what I was talking about,” Pitino said. “It wasn’t all that deep.”

Minnesota dug in for its first win without Robbins (ankle) for a fifth straight game and Kalscheur (finger) for a sixth. They are the teams top defenders, and Pitino especially praised the team defense down the stretch.

Without them, Tre’ Williams stepped up to lead Minnesota with 14 points, including a big 3-pointer to start the comeback and center Eric Curry had a career-high 12 rebounds.

Northwestern (9-15) had won three straight, including a 13-game slump-busting win over Minnesota two weeks ago, and their mini surge had them pass the Gophers in the regular-season standings.

Minnesota led 16-2 to start the game, and heir big lead was nearly identical to 17-3 margin in the Feb. 25 game against Northwestern. But Minnesota coughed up that lead in a 67-59 loss Feb. 25; it looked like Minnesota was going to do it again.

“Once you get that sense of urgency of the season could be over, this could be the guys last time on the court, there is a different way and a different feel and atmosphere of how you play,” Mashburn said. “Us staying positive. Everything was positive today, nothing negative. Nothing to bring people down. We just stay positive and stay locked in together.”