Karl-Anthony Towns spent the all-star break doing exactly what he wanted his teammates to do — relax, refresh and recharge.

That was needed after such a rough first half of the season.

“You have losing seasons, you get to break and you’re just so fogged up and you’re worrying so much about basketball and you waste precious time with your family and your friends,” Towns said. “By the time you start saying, ‘Let me enjoy some of the break for myself,’ you’re right back here playing basketball again and you’re in the grind.”

It’s OK to disconnect. It’s OK to be present with friends and family. Basketball, Towns noted, will be there for you when you get back.

Towns’ recharging came in the form of a celebration. His sister got married over the break in “the most COVID wedding of all time.” There were five guests outside of the bride and groom — all family. Everyone was tested four times prior to the event, which was held at home.

“It was awesome, an amazing moment. Obviously had feelings because it was something that my mom was able to be there for the engagement. Didn’t see it full through to the end. So obviously we all felt a way,” Towns said. “But it was amazing to have that event. … You can tell I’m smiling because it was a great moment. I’m so happy to see my sister be so happy, especially with everything we’ve been through. So if you’re asking me personally for my feelings, I’m rejuvenated. I feel great. … Had so much blessings happen in the last five days that I can’t thank God enough and I know my mom was watching every single step of the way.”

After looking about as dejected as he has in recent memory after Minnesota’s loss to Charlotte on March 3, Towns said he had “a great amount of energy” at practice Wednesday. And now, he’s ready to roll.

Minnesota had just one day of practice ahead of the opener of the second half Thursday in New Orleans because of extensive COVID-19 testing protocols out of the break. No worries, Towns said the team won’t make any excuses over a lack of practice time. He said the feeling out process with new coach Chris Finch is “over.” Finch, Towns said, has a good idea of what he wants to accomplish.

“Now it’s up to all of us to execute and get it done,” Towns said.

He plans to aid in that process by being the leader who’s holding the entire team — primarily the young players — accountable and aiming to improve on a daily basis.

“We just have to keep stressing the importance of defense and transition defense and taking every practice and every shootaround very serious,” Towns said. “Just consistently everyday building habits every single day, especially in the young people.”

But Towns is starting the second half of this season that hasn’t gone as well as anyone in the Timberwolves’ organization had hoped by looking squarely in the mirror. Success, or the lack thereof, starts with him.

“I have to adjust a little bit, I think, to fit this roster a little better. Especially the system now that we have with coach Finch,” Towns said. “I gotta adjust myself a little better. So I took the time, like I said, to mentally get in a great spot, physically get in a great spot, but also reflect, to see what I could do better to help this team.”

He thought about the things he can change in his game, and how that might impact Anthony Edwards in a certain way, or make things easier for Jake Layman.

“I gotta be prepared for that. Strategizing,” Towns said. “I tell Ant all the time, ‘Don’t worry about what everyone else do, worry about what you do. That should take care of everyone else’s faults, as well.’ And I think, for me, it’s just adjusting. I’m adjusting. Seeing a little bit of adjustments for us. But at the end of the day, it starts with the man in the mirror.”

The Towns you saw before the break may not resemble the one you see Thursday in New Orleans.

“I have adjusted my approach to the game. It’s adjusting. I’m not gonna get into the whole gameplan. But my approach and my gameplan, the way that I’m deciding to play is having an adjustment. It’s gonna be a little different. Everyone is very much aware,” Towns said. “I’ve made those adjustments I feel is necessary. And obviously we’ll see (Thursday) how they come out.”

Briefly

Jordan McLaughlin is out for Thursday’s game while in health and safety protocols, while Jarrett Culver is doubtful with a toe strain.