Outgunned and running out of time, Minnesota focused on closing a difficult season with one final stand — against Nebraska, against the capricious basketball gods.

And having some fun.

After trailing by 17 points at the half in their Big Ten tournament opener Wednesday, March 10, the Gophers women’s basketball team reset and made it a game late despite missing its top three scorers. The Gophers rebounded better, forced turnovers and knocked down their open shots.

It didn’t change the outcome, but it allowed Minnesota to finish a season marred by injuries and COVID-19 pauses with a good taste in players’ mouths after a 72-61 loss at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

“We could have given up and let Nebraska roll us over and us and say, ‘We’ll be back next year,’ ” senior Laura Bagwell Katalinich said. “But we fought in the second half, and even if it didn’t go our way, big picture, that’s something to be proud of.”

Bagwell Katalinich finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and two assists, and Katie Borowicz and Gadiva added 12 points apiece as the Gophers (8-13, 7-12 Big Ten) outscored the Cornhuskers in each of the final two quarters and finished the game on a 24-15 run.

“At the end, we played for ourselves and had fun and just worked our butts off,” said Borowicz, a freshman from Roseau who joined the team in January and made her first career start on Wednesday. “At the end of the game, Coach Whay was talking about how we weren’t really focused on plays, we were honestly just playing hard, having fun, and I would have to agree.”

Sam Haiby scored a game-high 19 points, and Isabelle Bourne added 14 and seven rebounds as Nebraska (12-11, 10-10) advanced to face top seed Maryland (22-2, 17-1) in a quarterfinal game Thursday at 11 a.m.

The Gophers knew this week they would be without injured point guard Jasmine Powell and forward Kadi Sissoko for their tournament opener but didn’t learn until before tip that Sara Scalia would be out, as well, because of an injury suffered Tuesday in practice.

Those three averaged a combined 41.6 points a game this season, and Sissoko led the team with 6.5 rebounds a game. They also were missing guard Caroline Strande off the bench.

“I told (the team) not every day is going to be 75 and sunny,” Whalen said.

Not that Minnesota hasn’t been challenged before. The Gophers missed a large part of November because of a COVID outbreak, and an entire week for the same reason heading into their regular-season finale, a 72-64 loss at Illinois that they finished with six available players.

In addition, top players Powell, Scalia, Sissoko and Hubbard all missed multiple games because of injuries. So, the Gophers were not cowed by Wednesday’s challenge.

“Today was a day when, obviously, we had to face some adversity,” Whalen said. “We’ve faced it many times this season, but there’s no option but to keep going.”

Borowicz added three rebounds and four assists in 20 minutes and pulled Minnesota within 71-61 with her second 3-pointer with 26 seconds left.

“Everyone on the court and the team is definitely a role model for me,” Borowicz said. “I knew the plays; that was a plus. But I also knew my teammates were all there for me, so I knew I could do it.”

Bagwell Katalinich, one of two seniors possibly playing her final collegiate game, played power forward for the first time this season. She and Hubbard can apply for an NCAA waiver to play another season because of the pandemic.

“I still don’t know the answer to that and will take my time making the decision,” said Bagwell Katalinich, a graduate transfer from Cornell, on coming back. “But if my career is going to end, I figured I would give it everything I had; I think most (of us) felt that way.”