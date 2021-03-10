Former Lynx star Maya Moore told Good Morning America on Wednesday that she will not play basketball again this season, per ESPN.

Moore, 31, hasn’t played since 2018. In the time since leaving the game, she worked toward the release of Jonathan Irons, who was in prison after he was convicted of burglary and assault with a deadly weapon in 1998. Irons’ sentence has since been vacated after a judge ruled that prosecutors suppressed evidence. Irons was released from prison last July.

He and Moore have since gotten married.

“This journey has been quite wild, so I’m still trying to take that time to really get settled,” said Moore, a four-time WNBA champion with the Lynx, two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA MVP. “We just got married. I’m still planning on taking some rest and really just leaning in to this season of enjoying Jonathan and having this full year.”

The Lynx spent aggressively in free agency this offseason, adding high-powered scorers in Aerial Powers and Kayla McBride to bolster the wing position.