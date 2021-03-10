The Gophers women’s basketball team has been short players nearly all season, whether because of injuries or COVID-19 protocols. Maybe it’s only appropriate it starts the Big Ten Conference tournament the same way.

Minnesota, the ninth seed, will be without a full roster again when it meets eighth seed Nebraska at 10 a.m. Wednesday in a second-round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Exactly who might be unavailable remains a question.

“We’re still honestly going through things this afternoon, working on who will be available,” coach Lindsay Whalen said Tuesday afternoon from Indianapolis. “It will probably be some game-time decisions tomorrow, but we’ve got a few that are out for extended periods of time.”

The Gophers (8-12, 7-11 Big Ten) had only eight players available for their regular-season finale, a 72-64 loss at Illinois on March 5, and will be short handed again as they try to beat Nebraska (11-11, 9-10) for the third time this season.

Coming off a coronavirus pause that canceled its home finale against Michigan, Minnesota was without three key players in what had been a 6-4 stretch against Illinois. Junior forward Kayla Mershon and freshman guard Caroline Strande did not play, nor did second-team all-Big Ten point guard Jasmine Powell, who has been sidelined by a left ankle sprain.

Sophomore Kadi Sissoko, the Gophers’ most dynamic forward, was lost in the third quarter when she banged her head on the court after pulling down an offensive rebound and was taken to the locker room.

Sissoko averaged 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in her past 10 games but her availability is uncertain

“I’m not going to say much. She’s doing better, though,” Whalen said. “She’s going better. She’s improved, but it was definitely a hard fall.”

The Gophers beat Nebraska 73-63 on Feb. 24 without Powell, who had aggravated her left ankle four days earlier in a loss at Maryland. Freshman Alexia Smith and sophomore Sara Scalia shared most of the point guard duties in that game and played well, combining for 11 assists, two turnovers and five steals.

The two also took the lion’s share of defensive responsibility for Nebraska junior Sam Haiby, a slippery guard who leads the Cornhuskers with a 16.5-point average. In two games against the Gophers, she averaged 23.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.

“Trying to limit her in different ways by giving her different looks is what you can do,” Whalen said. “Great player, tough kid. We’ve got our work cut out for us.”

The Gophers won at Nebraska 76-71 behind 12 fourth-quarter points from senior guard Gadiva Hubbard.

“The key to our first two wins was definitely our defense,” Hubbard said. “We were able to crowd the people that needed to be crowded and get the people that needed to be in foul trouble in foul trouble.”

That would include forward Isabelle Bourn, who in five of her past six games has averaged 17.4 points. The exception was at Minnesota, where she was held to seven points and played the end of the game with four fouls.

The winner of Wednesday’s game will get the privilege of playing top-seeded and seventh-ranked Maryland (21-2) in the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Thursday.

“Any game at this point is going to be a challenge, but I’m excited. I like how we match up with (Nebraska),” Whalen said. “By no means does that mean it’s an easy game, by any stretch. We’re all fighting and clawing at this point.”