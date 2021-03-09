Minnesota in Big Ten Tournament
Begins Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Minnesota at Northwestern, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Marcus Carr surpassed 100 rebounds for the season against Rutgers, having already topped 500 points and 100 assists earlier in the season. Carr became the third recognized player in program history to reach all three of those milestones in a single season. Amir Coffey (2018-19) and Nate Mason (2017-18, 2016-17) are the others.
Additional team and player notes
- Minnesota is the 13 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, facing No. 12 Northwestern in the first round. The Gophers and Wildcats have met in the Big Ten Tournament seven times, including each team’s first-ever Big Ten Tournament game, a 64-56 win for No. 8 Minnesota over No. 9 Northwestern in 1998 (later vacated by Minnesota), and last season’s 74-57 win for No. 12 Minnesota over No. 13 Northwestern.
- The Gophers’ seven Big Ten Tournament games against the Wildcats and five Big Ten Tournament wins over the Wildcats are both the most by Minnesota against any single opponent.
- All seven meetings between Minnesota and Northwestern have happened on the first day of the Big Ten Tournament. Since the Big Ten Tournament began in 1998 (1997-98 season), only the West Coast Conference’s Loyola Marymount and Portland have met on the first day of a conference tournament as many times (also seven times, 6-1 record for Loyola Marymount).
- Minnesota was 0-10 on the road this season. Since 1997-98, there have been eight previous Big Ten teams to go winless away from home for an entire regular season, and seven of those teams lost in their opening game of the Big Ten Tournament. The only exception was Rutgers in 2017-18 which defeated No. 11 Minnesota and No. 6 Indiana before falling to No. 3 Purdue. The Scarlet Knights were 0-9 away from home in that season while the other seven teams of that group were 0-10 or worse.
- The last team to play on the opening day of the Big Ten Tournament and make it to the finals was No. 6 Penn State in 2011. No. 6 Minnesota played on the opening day and made it to the finals the year before, in 2010, the Gophers’ only trip to the championship game. The only team to play on the opening day of the Big Ten Tournament and win it all was No. 6 Iowa in 2001.