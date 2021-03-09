Begins Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Minnesota at Northwestern, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Marcus Carr surpassed 100 rebounds for the season against Rutgers, having already topped 500 points and 100 assists earlier in the season. Carr became the third recognized player in program history to reach all three of those milestones in a single season. Amir Coffey (2018-19) and Nate Mason (2017-18, 2016-17) are the others.

