BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team topped Sauk Rapids-Rice with a 69-51 victory Monday night at the BHS Gymnasium.

The Lumberjacks pulled ahead to an 18-point halftime lead, a margin that lasted through to the final buzzer.

Jackie Johnson and Emily Wade each racked up 15 points on the night to lead BHS. Beth Bolte and Marlee Bieber also finished in double digits by chipping in 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Ady Froiland and Mia Rogholt paced the Storm (4-11) with 13 points apiece.

Bemidji improved to 7-8 with the win, its second in a row.

The Jacks will remain home for their next contest against Sartell-St. Stephen at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 11.

Bemidji 69, Sauk Rapids-Rice 51

SRR 25 26 -- 51

BHS 43 26 -- 69

BEMIDJI (7-8) -- Johnson 15, Wade 15, Bolte 13, Bieber 11, Tatro 8, Pemberton 4, Ryan 2, Lish 1.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE (4-11) -- Froiland 13, Rogholt 13, Roesch 6, Evans 5, Haddy 4, Paulsen 4, Schloe 3, Felche 1, Guggisberg 1, Miller 1.