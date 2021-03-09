After another blowout loss ahead of the all-star break, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch was asked if a few days were what his team needed.

“As long as we come back with the right mindset, then it’s beneficial,” Finch said.

The coach acknowledged that as no guarantee simply because Minnesota was getting a “fresh start” heading into the second half of the season. It’s the same group of guys who just stumbled to the all-star break.

Who’s to say they’ll take the floor with more effort and competitive spirit this week? Because those who won’t, Finch suggested, won’t play.

“We’re gonna tighten things up and we’re going to play the guys that can compete the hardest,” Finch said. “We’re going to have a whole new reality coming out of the break with the way we approach things. We’ve got to be more competitive on every single play down the floor. These performances only end when we decide they end.”

Which guys are that? And if they aren’t the best players, will Finch really sit talented players in favor of ones who play harder?

That might provide the kind of wake up call of which this team seems to be in desperate need. Jake Layman can attest to as much. Layman has been in and out of the rotation multiple times this season. He started Finch’s tenure on the bench, and then started Minnesota’s loss to Charlotte prior to the break.

“I think having (playing time) taken away, it really humbled me and made me realize when I get out there, I’m playing for everything — every minute I get,” Layman said. “I think just that mindset of guys needing to realize this can be taken away from you, just like that. So just really understanding that when you go out there, you’re playing for your life.”

Which is probably the way it should be on a team with the worst record in the NBA and a roster full of players who’ve accomplished little in their pro careers to date.

Box outs, legitimate screens, hard cuts, legitimate defensive rotations and shot contests should be the rule, not the exception, particularly with a young team that has much to prove.

“We have enough. We’ve seen it in games prior. I think it’s just with our team, I don’t know what it is sometimes. Some games, the focus just isn’t there on game plan and just playing the right way,” Layman said. “I think guys understand that this break needs to be used as a break to get your mind right, come back and play your (butt) off.”

If not, changes will be made. Because while he has previously said he’s not normally a coach who’s known to make grand postgame speeches, Finch made a point to walk into the locker room prior to the all-star break and deliver a message about his team’s play: “Unacceptable.”

Coming out of the break, Finch said his players will face “a whole new reality.”

“We’re going to tighten it up and we’re going to find the guys that want to compete,” Finch said. “If that’s a shorter rotation, then so be it.”