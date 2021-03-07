ST. CLOUD -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team put a mighty convincing end to a five-game losing streak on Saturday, leaving no doubt by doubling up St. Cloud Tech 66-33 in St. Cloud.

The Lumberjacks led 35-16 at halftime behind Jackie Johnson’s 17 first-half points, as she outscored the home side all on her own.

Bemidji was just as stout defensively after halftime. The Tigers (2-14) scraped across 17 points and made just three field goals over the final 18 minutes.

The 33 points allowed by the Jacks is the team's best showing this season and tie the program’s best defensive effort since allowing 30 points to Thief River Falls in the 2019-20 season opener.

Johnson finished with 24 points to pace BHS, while Emily Wade joined her in double figures with 12. Jayna Benson produced 13 points to lead St. Cloud Tech.

Bemidji improves to 6-8 on the season and will return home for a 7:15 tipoff against Sauk Rapids-Rice on Monday, March 8.





Bemidji 66, St. Cloud Tech 33

BHS 35 31 -- 66

SCT 16 17 -- 33

BEMIDJI (6-8) -- Johnson 24, Wade 12, Bolte 9, Tatro 5, Ryan 4, Milbrandt 3, Wilcoxen 3, Hildenbrand 2, Huberty 2, Peterson 2.

ST. CLOUD TECH (2-14) -- Benson 13, Finken 5, Vought 4, Nets 3, Borchert 2, Christiansen 2, Kenning 2, Tesmer 2.