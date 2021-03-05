11 a.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021

Marcus Carr has averaged 28.0 points and 4.7 assists over his last three games. Only three other Big Ten players since 2010-11 have averaged that in a three-game span. This is the second time Carr has averaged this in a three-game span this season, too.

Carr has made 34 free throws in his last three games. Since 2000-01, the only other Big Ten players to make as many free throws in a three-game span are Iowa’s Peter Jok in 2016-17 and Indiana’s Eric Gordon in 2007-08.

Additional team and player notes