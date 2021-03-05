Rutgers at Minnesota
11 a.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021
Marcus Carr has averaged 28.0 points and 4.7 assists over his last three games. Only three other Big Ten players since 2010-11 have averaged that in a three-game span. This is the second time Carr has averaged this in a three-game span this season, too.
Carr has made 34 free throws in his last three games. Since 2000-01, the only other Big Ten players to make as many free throws in a three-game span are Iowa’s Peter Jok in 2016-17 and Indiana’s Eric Gordon in 2007-08.
Additional team and player notes
- Each of the last three meetings between Rutgers and Minnesota have been at the RAC – Rutgers won all three. Minnesota has won all four home games against Rutgers since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten in 2014-15, outscoring them by an average of 17.8 points.
- Minnesota has lost six in a row, its longest losing streak since a nine-game streak in January-February 2018. The Gophers have been outscored by an average of 14.2 points in those games, third worst among major conference teams since February 14.
- Liam Robbins is one of four players in Division I with at least 50 three-point attempts (52) and 50 blocked shots (62) this season. The others are Virginia’s Jay Huff, Arkansas’ Connor Vanover and UNCG’s Hayden Koval.
- After winning four games in a row, Rutgers has lost four of its last six, most recently losing at Nebraska, 72-51. The Scarlet Knights shot 24.2% from beyond the arc in their last six, second worst by any major conference team since February 10 (minimum two games; Kansas State, 22.3).
- Minnesota held Ron Harper Jr. to nine points and 2-of-6 from the field on Feb. 4. Rutgers is 8-1 this season when Harper Jr. shoots at least 50.0 percent from the field but 4-9 when he shoots below that mark.
- Rutgers is the worst free-throw shooting team among the major conferences at 62.4%. The Scarlet Knights are shooting 56.2 percent from the line when away from home this season, worst in Division I.