DETROIT LAKES -- Detroit Lakes got the best of the Bemidji High School girls basketball team late on Thursday, separating in the closing moments and prevailing 60-57 in DL.

Tied at 55 with 2:43 remaining, the Lakers (9-4) outlasted the Lumberjacks to drop the visitors to 5-8 on the season.

The final score negated a halftime lead for BHS. A balanced Bemidji offense led into a 26-24 advantage, but Detroit Lakes’ Alex Bettcher poured in 15 second-half points as part of a seven-point swing after the break.

Jackie Johnson tallied 11 second-half points for the Jacks, good for a team-high 22, but BHS couldn’t quite pull off the road win in the end.

Jody Pemberton and Emily Wade also hit double digits for Bemidji with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Bettcher finished with a game-high 22, while Jacee Hauser chipped in 15.

The Lumberjacks will stay on the road for a 2 p.m. tipoff at St. Cloud Tech on Saturday, March 6, with hopes of snapping their five-game losing skid.





Detroit Lakes 60, Bemidji 57

BHS 26 31 -- 57

DL 24 36 -- 60

BEMIDJI (5-8) -- Johnson 17, Pemberton 13, Wade 11, Bolte 6, Huberty 6, Tatro 4.

DETROIT LAKES (9-4) -- Bettcher 22, Hauser 15, Tangen 8, Jones 5, Larson 5, Gunderson 3, Gilbert 2.