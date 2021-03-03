BEMIDJI -- Offense was hard to come by for the Bemidji High School girls basketball team on Tuesday night, as the Lumberjacks slipped into a 52-46 home loss at the hands of Brainerd.

BHS dropped its fourth game in a row in the defeat, dropping to 5-7 on the season.

Although Bemidji was within one point at halftime with a 22-21 margin, the Warriors (10-4) expanded their lead in the second half with a 30-25 margin, scraping across just enough offensively to outlast the Jacks.

Emily Wade put up 14 points for BHS, while Jackie Johnson chipped in nine alongside eight apiece from Marlee Bieber and Alexie Tatro.

Ally Brzezinski led all scorers with 16 points for the Brainerd cause. Meghan Smith put up a dozen, and Myah Nelson added 11.

Bemidji will hope to return to the win column when it travels to Detroit Lakes for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff on Thursday, March 4.





Brainerd 52, Bemidji 46

BEM 21 25 -- 46

BRD 22 30 -- 52

BEMIDJI (5-7) -- Wade 14, Johnson 9, M. Bieber 8, Tatro 8, Bolte 4, Pemberton 2, Milbrandt 1.

BRAINERD (10-4) -- Brzezinski 16, Smith 12, Nelson 11, Hoelz 5, K. Johnson 4, Stadum 3, Tautges 1.