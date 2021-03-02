6 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Marcus Carr scored 41 of Minnesota’s 74 points in the loss to Nebraska. It was the first 40-point effort by a Golden Gopher in a losing effort.

Minnesota, Most Points Scored in Game – All-Time

42 -- Oliver Shannon vs. Wisconsin, 3/6/71 W, 104-98

42 -- Eric Magdanz at Michigan, 3/5/62 W, 102-80

41 -- Marcus Carr at Nebraska, 2/27/20 L, 78-74

41 -- Andre Hollins vs.* Memphis, 11/23/12 W, 84-75

40 -- George Kline vs. Iowa, 2/25/57 W, 102-81

* Neutral-site game in the Bahamas

