Minnesota at Penn State
6 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Marcus Carr scored 41 of Minnesota’s 74 points in the loss to Nebraska. It was the first 40-point effort by a Golden Gopher in a losing effort.
Minnesota, Most Points Scored in Game – All-Time
- 42 -- Oliver Shannon vs. Wisconsin, 3/6/71 W, 104-98
- 42 -- Eric Magdanz at Michigan, 3/5/62 W, 102-80
- 41 -- Marcus Carr at Nebraska, 2/27/20 L, 78-74
- 41 -- Andre Hollins vs.* Memphis, 11/23/12 W, 84-75
- 40 -- George Kline vs. Iowa, 2/25/57 W, 102-81
* Neutral-site game in the Bahamas
Additional team and player notes
- Jamal Mashburn Jr. averaged 5.2 points per game over the first 17 games of his career, all from the bench. Over the last eight games, four of them starts, Mashburn is scoring 12.6 points on 12.3 field-goal attempts per game. Mashburn’s 98 field-goal attempts since February 1 are the most by any Big Ten freshman over that span, but Mashburn is converting just 38.8 percent of those shots.
- Minnesota averaged 16.4 assists per game over the first 12 games of the season. Over the last 13 games, Minnesota has averaged 11.8 assists per game. The Gophers are 9-1 in games with 16+ assists this season and 4-11 when they have 15 assists or fewer.
- Minnesota lost on the road against Penn State last February, 83-77, snapping a five-game Gophers win streak in this series. However, just one of those five consecutive wins was at Penn State – three were at home and one was at a neutral site – and that one road win, a 95-84 win in overtime on Jan. 15, 2018, is the Gophers only away win against the Nittany Lions in their last five trips to Happy Valley.
- Penn State has the worst field-goal percentage differential in the Big Ten this season at -6.5%. Minnesota is the only other Big Ten team this season which has a negative field-goal percentage differential at -4.4%.
- John Harrar leads Penn State with 8.5 rebounds per game this season with 3.7 of those rebounds per game coming on the offensive glass. That is the highest per-game average for offensive rebounds in the Big Ten this season. Minnesota is allowing 11.2 offensive rebounds per game in conference play, most in the Big Ten.