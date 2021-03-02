ST. CLOUD -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team suffered another one-possession loss on Monday -- its third in four games -- by dropping a 59-56 decision at St. Cloud Apollo.

The Lumberjacks fall to 4-8 on the season, enduring their fourth overall loss by three or fewer points. On Monday, Thomas Diew was the main culprit, as the Eagles big man dropped 27 points for nearly half of his team’s total.

Gavin Luksik scored 14 points for BHS, while Isaiah Biehn tallied 13 and Isaac Severts 12, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 30-28 deficit at the break as St. Cloud Apollo (6-9) outscored Bemidji 29-28 after halftime.

The Eagles also avenged a 65-50 Lumberjack win from Jan. 28, which came at the BHS Gymnasium.

Bemidji will try to land on the right side of the scoreboard when it hosts Fergus Falls at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at the high school.





St. Cloud Apollo 59, Bemidji 56

BHS 28 28 -- 56

SCA 30 29 -- 59

BEMIDJI (4-8) -- Luksik 14, I. Biehn 13, Severts 12, Williams 5, Wilson 5, Branham 4, Arel 3.

ST. CLOUD APOLLO (6-9) -- Diew 27, Abston 11, Lewis 11, Hausmann 5, Martinez 3, Doumbia 2.