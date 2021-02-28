Dalano Banton had 14 points and seven rebounds and Nebraska snapped a five-game losing streak by holding off reeling Minnesota 78-74 at Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Derrick Walker contributed 12 points and nine rebounds, while Trey McGowens tossed in 11 points with five assists. Kobe Webster and Thorir Thorbjarnarson each had 10 points for Nebraska (6-17, 2-14 Big Ten).

Marcus Carr had a career-high 41 points for Minnesota (13-12, 6-12) but the Golden Gophers dropped their fifth straight contest and fell to 0-9 on the road. Carr had 21 points in Minnesota's 79-61 victory over Nebraska on Feb. 8.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 12 points for Minnesota.

An 11-2 spurt early in the second half gave the Cornhuskers a 44-35 lead. Walker scored three inside baskets during that stretch and Webster had five points, including a 3-pointer.

With Nebraska leading 53-44, the Cornhuskers' Lat Mayen was called for a flagrant foul. It turned into a five-point possession for Minnesota, capped by a Brandon Johnson dunk.

Undeterred, the Cornhuskers went on another 11-2 run to gain a 64-51 lead. Banton had seven points during that stretch, including a 3-pointer. Shamiel Stevenson capped that outburst with how own make from beyond the arc.

Nebraska's lead stayed in double digits until Minnesota's Both Gach scored on a putback with just under four minutes to go. Carr hit a bank shot with 3:11 left to get the Golden Gophers within 69-63.

Following a Walker turnover, Carr buried a 3-pointer to cut Nebraska's lead to three. A Walker layup halted the Cornhuskers' scoring drought.

Carr's three-point play with 31 seconds remaining cut the Cornhuskers' lead to 73-71, but Thorbjarnarson split free throws two seconds later for a 74-71 Nebraska advantage.

Carr's layup with 14 seconds left pulled Minnesota within one. Webster drained two free throws with 8.5 seconds left as Nebraska went up 76-73. Carr was fouled and made just one of two free throws.

Thorbjarnarson knocked down two free throws with three seconds remaining to clinch Nebraska's victory.

Carr reached the 20-point mark by halftime but the Golden Gophers trailed 33-31 at the break. Neither team had more than a five-point advantage during the half.