Karl-Anthony Towns was called for an illegal screen Wednesday in Chicago — one of the six calls against the big man that ended his evening before the Wolves even went to overtime.

That’s been an all-too-common occurrence for Towns throughout his career. He’s seemingly called for an illegal screen every game.

How do you correct that? Do you correct it? That’ll be one of the things new Wolves coach Chris Finch must determine. He noted this week that Towns does “a great job of screening.”

“That’s first and foremost. There’s a lot of guys in the league that are slipping out of screens so they don’t really make a lot of contact,” Finch said. “I don’t really know. Illegal screen is one of those calls you just don’t know when it’s coming, you just hope it’s not coming at the wrong time. Eighty percent of the screens often that are set out there are illegal in some capacity, and mostly not called. It’s a bit unfortunate.”

When Towns was called for an illegal screen against Chicago, Finch thought if anything was going to be called, it would be a pushoff on Wolves’ guard Ricky Rubio.

“I was shocked when I found out it was going to be on KAT,” Finch said.

Towns said the way the foul was explained to him, the program was “that I just have big feet.”

“(The official) said that (the defender) tripped over my foot, so it was a foul on me,” Towns said.

Still, don’t expect any calls of that sort to deter Towns from trying to get his teammates open.

“Every play it’s not just about how much I can score and think about myself. I gotta make sure everyone gets the touches that they need and shots they desire. And try to utilize everyone’s talents to the best of their ability,” Towns said. “One of those ways is just to play unselfishly. I’m trying to get the guards open and make contact with every single guard I can, and get them open. And set hard, legal screens. And try to make sure that they get space and separation.”

Towns said one of his jobs is helping guys like Anthony Edwards get an easier path heading downhill. Screens are a great way of doing that.

“And I think my teammates trust me setting screens and doing the hard stuff to get them open,” Towns said. “I don’t know, I think maybe we’ll watch the tape, maybe work on some fundamentals, I guess you could say, but for me, I’m not going to change my mentality of trying to get teammates open and making contact with the defender at all costs to get them going downhill, or shooting an open three, or having that space to make a play for another teammate.”

Minnesota can’t afford to have Towns in foul trouble, because it needs its all-star center to succeed, as Wednesday’s overtime loss again proved. Would Finch consider putting Towns in fewer pick-and-roll situations to decrease the risk of him picking up a cheap foul that could matter later in games?

“I don’t foresee us having to change KAT’s game to avoid foul trouble. It happens every once in a while,” Finch said. “He plays physical, he plays hard, he contests every shot, he contests every pass. For the most part, he’s putting himself in the mix. When that happens, he’s going to foul. Fouls are going to happen. He said to me, even with one timeout, we were running a play, I was thinking about adjusting, and he said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll get him open,’ and that’s what you want. Fourth-quarter fouls are different than the first three fouls, and I think he got some fouls, maybe, as the game escalates physically, maybe he just got the wrong side.”