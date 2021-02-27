The BSU women’s basketball team suffered a 76-67 loss to top-seeded Minnesota Duluth during the NSIC Tournament semifinals in Sioux Falls, S.D., ending a captivating year that’s suddenly over all too soon.

“I’m so proud obviously. It was quite the ride,” head coach Chelsea DeVille said of the season. “We’ve been taking baby steps, and now we finally took a big leap where we needed to and always thought we could. Just a remarkable year. Lots of great memories, and a great way to push forward for next year.”

The Beavers challenged No. 9 in the nation all morning, tied as late as 61-61 with 3:04 to go. But the Bulldogs imposed their will with a definitive 12-2 run that dashed Bemidji State’s hopes of the program’s first-ever conference championship game appearance.

“That stretch proved they had been here before, in those moments,” DeVille said. “Between Ann Simonet being the tournament player that she always is, and then (NSIC North Player of the Year) Brooke Olson, they just had some poise and some big-time shots when they had to.”

The semifinal loss will likely be a small blip on the season’s memory. Rather, BSU will often look back with rose-colored glasses on a year to be remembered as the program’s first winning season since 1995-96 and its first quarterfinal victory since 2004. What’s more, they also set a standard that they fully expect to uphold moving forward.

It may be over, but what a season for @BSUBeaversWBB:



-First winning season since 1995-96

-Highest conference finish since 1996-97

-First NSIC semifinal since 2004

-Longest win streak (7) since 1987-88

-First Coach of the Year since 2003-04

-3 POTW awards, tied for most ever — Micah Friez (@micahfriez) February 27, 2021

But don’t be mistaken: They sure gave UMD a run for their money on Saturday, too.

Minnesota Duluth (12-1) led for the majority of the first half, including a 13-12 advantage after the opening quarter in part to six BSU turnovers.

Nevertheless, Gabby DuBois hit a reverse layup off an offensive rebound midway through the second, capping an 8-2 spurt that set Bemidji State in front 22-21. The teams traded blows to the end of the half, which finished in favor of the Beavers by a 32-31 margin.

Even when the BSU offense wasn’t operating smoothly in the third quarter, allowing the Bulldogs to take a seven-point lead, the defensive effort was what kept Bemidji State in contention.

“I thought we played about as good defense for 90% of the game as we could have,” DeVille said. “(We were) really tough, getting the rebounds and limiting them.”

A 51-45 score through three quarters bled into a 57-49 Beaver deficit early in the fourth. But BSU stormed back, finally finding an offensive spark behind a Taylor Vold 3-pointer and Rachael Heittola’s inside dominance for a game-tying 7-0 run. Shortly thereafter, Brooklyn Bachmann’s layup brought on another tie at 61-61 with 3:17 remaining.

“That’s the maturity in who we are as a team,” DeVille said. “This team gave me a calm and cool that we could get out of any hole, or we could win any game no matter what.”

Yet UMD scored the next five points within a nine-second span, leading to the 12-2 run that decided the game before it went final.

Heittola did all she could in scoring a season-high 29 points, while Trinity Myer added 18. Olson tallied 25 for Minnesota Duluth alongside 18 from Simonet.

Bemidji State finishes the season 10-6 overall and graduates three seniors in Taylor Bray, Gabby DuBois and Teagan Pompa.

Bray did not play in the postseason due to an ankle injury. She finishes her career with a 54.2 shooting percentage, breaking Sherry Hill’s 39-year-old program record of 53.6%.





No. 1 Minnesota Duluth 76, No. 3 Bemidji State 67

BSU 12 20 13 22 -- 67

UMD 13 18 20 25 -- 76

BEMIDJI STATE (10-6) -- Heitola 29, Myer 18, Bachmann 6, DuBois 5, Vold 5, Zerr 4, Rezabek 0. Totals: 23-56 FGs, 19-21 FTs, 67.

MINNESOTA DULUTH (12-1) -- Olson 25, Simonet 18, Kahl 8, Thiesen 8, Gilbertson 4, Grow 4, Rhoades 4, Nelson 3, Granica 2. Totals: 26-61 FGs, 17-22 FTs.