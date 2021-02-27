BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team suffered a 61-48 defeat to Willmar at the BHS Gymnasium on Friday night.

The Lumberjacks trailed 24-19 after a low-scoring first half. The Cardinals added to their lead in the second half to come away with the road win.

Emily Wade led BHS with 20 points and Beth Bolte contributed 10.

Mackenzie Jones paced all scorers with 26 points for the visitors.

The loss dropped Bemidji to 5-6 on the year, while Willmar improved to 9-2.

The Lumberjacks will be back at the BHS Gymnasium on Tuesday, March 2, for a 7:15 p.m. tip against Brainerd.

Willmar 61, Bemidji 48

WIL 24 37 -- 61

BHS 19 29 -- 48

BEMIDJI (5-6) -- Wade 20, Bolte 10, Johnson 7, Pemberton 4, Tatro 3, Bieber 2, Milbrandt 2.

WILLMAR (9-2) -- Jones 26, Reiman 10, Shinn 9, Christopher 7, Slagter 4, Lange 3, Schroeder 2.