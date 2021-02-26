Minnesota at Nebraska
6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021
Minnesota has lost four in a row, averaging just 63.3 points after averaging 75.8 points in its first 20 games. The Gophers will almost have to hit at least 75 points in order to keep their hopes alive for the NCAA Tournament.
Minnesota is 11-0 when scoring 75 or more points but just 2-11 when they don't.
Minnesota has gone five straight games without scoring at least 75 points. The last time the Gophers went at least six consecutive games scoring fewer than 75 points was in January-February 2016 (11).
Additional team and player notes
- The Gophers have won each of their last two games against the Cornhuskers by an average of 25.0 points, holding them to 37.4% from the field and 21.6% from three. Both games were at home – Nebraska has won six straight at home against Minnesota, four of them decided by fewer than five points.
- Minnesota went 4-for-27 (.148) from beyond the arc against Northwestern, its worst three-point percentage in a game since going 2-for-22 (.091) against Michigan State in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. The Gophers are shooting 29% from three this season, second worst by a major conference team (Ole Miss, 28.5).
- Marcus Carr had 21 points and seven assists against Northwestern, his ninth game with at least 20 points and seven assists in his career at Minnesota. In the last 25 seasons, the only Big Ten players with more such games are MSU’s Cassius Winston (18), Michigan’s Trey Burke (11), and MSU’s Denzel Valentine (10).
- In their last three games, the Gophers have been outscored in the second half by an average of 14.0 points as opponents have shot 54.1% from the field. They held their previous three opponents to 43.4 percent from the field in the second half, outscoring them by an average of 3.7 points.
- Nebraska is being outrebounded by an average of 3.9 rebounds this season, worst in the Big Ten (Minnesota is second worst at -3.4). The Cornhuskers are allowing 11.3 second-chance points per game this season, second most in the Big Ten behind Iowa (12.0).
- Teddy Allen is averaging 17.1 points, sixth most in the Big Ten despite this being his first season since 2017-18, when he was with West Virginia. He currently is the fifth player since 2010-11 to average at least 17.0 points in his first season in the Big Ten, joining two other Cornhuskers (James Palmer Jr. in 2017-18, Terran Pettaway in 2013-14) and two Buckeyes (D’Angelo Russell in 2014-15, Jared Sullinger in 2010-11).