6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021

Minnesota has lost four in a row, averaging just 63.3 points after averaging 75.8 points in its first 20 games. The Gophers will almost have to hit at least 75 points in order to keep their hopes alive for the NCAA Tournament.

Minnesota is 11-0 when scoring 75 or more points but just 2-11 when they don't.

Minnesota has gone five straight games without scoring at least 75 points. The last time the Gophers went at least six consecutive games scoring fewer than 75 points was in January-February 2016 (11).

Additional team and player notes