SARTELL -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team built up a 12-point halftime lead and didn’t look back Thursday night in a 62-49 road win at Sartell-St. Stephen.

Isaac Severts guided the Lumberjacks with 19 points. Gavin Luksik followed with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Sam Wilson recorded a team-high 10 assists to go with four points.

Mason Lund led the Sabres (6-7) with 13 points in the loss.

The win snapped a six-game skid for Bemidji, which improved to 4-7 on the year.

The Jacks will return to action at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, March 1, for a road contest at St. Cloud Apollo.

Bemidji 62, Sartell-St. Stephen 49

BHS 35 27 -- 62

SSS 23 26 -- 49

BEMIDJI (4-7) -- Severts 19, Luksik 18, Arel 8, Williams 6, LaValley 4, Wilson 4, Branham 3.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN (6-7) -- Lund 13, Hartwig 11, Gunderson 10, Clark 7, Crews 3, Henrichs 2, Nelson 2, Templin 1.