Boo Buie scored 25 points to lead Northwestern to a 67-59 win over Minnesota on Thursday in Minneapolis, snapping the Wildcats' 13-game losing streak.

Miller Kopp added 15 points for Northwestern (7-14, 4-13 Big Ten).

Marcus Carr had 21 points and seven assists while Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 13 points for Minnesota (13-11, 6-11), which has lost four straight. Brandon Johnson contributed 10 points before fouling out in the final seconds.

The Golden Gophers shot 4 of 27 from 3-point range while the Wildcats were 7 of 18 from long distance.

Trailing 49-48 with 4:55 remaining in the game, Northwestern took over from there.

The Wildcats took a 53-49 lead with 4:01 remaining after five straight points by Kopp.

After a Minnesota basket made it 53-51, Northwestern scored six straight on a put-back by Chase Audige, a 3-pointer by Buie and a free throw by Kopp to take a 59-51 lead with 1:11 left.

Carr hit a 3-pointer with 43 seconds remaining to cut Northwestern's lead to 59-54, but Northwestern hit four free throws to take a 63-54 lead with 37 seconds remaining, all but sealing the outcome.

Down 31-25 at halftime, Northwestern stormed out of the gates in the second half, going on a 12-0 run to take a six-point lead with 14:56 remaining.

Northwestern held a 42-35 lead before Minnesota responded with a 9-0 run to take a two-point edge with 9:13 left.

The Wildcats won despite committing 19 turnovers. The Golden Gophers gave the ball away 14 times.

Minnesota got off to a terrific start, jumping out to a 17-3 lead in the first 7:53 of the game.

Northwestern mounted a rally, putting together a 16-2 run to tie the game at 19-19 with 5:13 left in the first half.

Minnesota answered with a 9-0 run to take a 28-19 lead with 3:02 to go in the first half following three foul shots by Carr.