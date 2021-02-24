Given its six losses in the past eight games, the Minnesota Gophers men’s basketball team has entered must-win territory for an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament.

Barring a startling run to the Big Ten Tournament title — and the automatic March Madness berth that goes with it — Minnesota needs to avoid a loss to the three teams ahead on the schedule and beneath them in the conference standings.

Eleventh-place Minnesota (13-10, 6-10 Big Ten) looks to stop its three-game losing streak with a game against Northwestern (6-14, 3-13) at 8 p.m. Thursday at Williams Arena. The Wildcats’ 13-game losing streak has pushed them down to 13th place in the 14-team league.

On Saturday, Minnesota, which is 0-8 on the road, faces last-place Nebraska on Lincoln. Next Wednesday, the Gophers host 12th-place Penn State, then finishes the regular season against eighth-place Rutgers at home on March 6.

“Right now we are just focused on Northwestern as well as next three games after that in this last stretch,” Gophers guard Tre’ Williams said Wednesday. “The NCAA Tournament is obviously our biggest goal, but we know that taking care of the games in front of us is more important.

“We need to get all four of these.”

The Gophers currently sit on the very edge of the NCAA Tournament. ESPN lists them as one of the last four teams to make it, and CBS Sports says they are one of the last four teams to be left out.

The Gophers’ loss at Indiana last week dropped Minnesota below the Hoosiers, and with Michigan State’s upset win over Illinois on Tuesday, the Spartans might be another Big Ten team in contention for what could be 10 berths from the nation’s deepest conference.

“Certainly winning this time of year helps you,” Gophers coach Richard Pitino said. “I know we are in the hunt (for March Madness), which is good. There are a lot of teams that are out of the hunt. We have really narrowed our focus on Northwestern.”

The big picture hasn’t been pretty for Pitino’s teams, which have faded down the stretch in seven of his eighth seasons with the Gophers. They have a combined 24-37 record in Big Ten regular-season games in February and March since his first spring finish in 2014. Pitino’s only finish with a winning record over the final two months of a season was an 8-1 mark in 2017, which got the team into the NCAA Tournament.

Over the past four seasons, however, Pitino’s team have a combined 9-23 record in league play during the months of February and March. That includes 2-4 so far this season.

A big factor in the Gophers’ current struggles has been injuries. Starting guard Gabe Kalscheur is out with a broken finger, and Liam Robbins is hobbled with a sprained ankle that he injured against Purdue on Jan. 30 and then re-injured in the 94-63 loss to Illinois on Saturday.

“Your world is rocked a little bit,” Pitino said. “It really is.”

Pitino said if Robbins can’t play against Northwestern, power forward Brandon Johnson might have to slide to center. This will come in addition to Eric Curry and Sam Freeman at the five spot.

“There are spots that guys may have to play that (they) haven’t played before,” Pitino said. “Again, it’s unfortunate that it’s happening at this time, but what we do need is rest to get guys healthy (and there are) also opportunities in practice that we have taken advantage of.”

Gophers point guard Marcus Carr is dealing with some foot pain, Pitino said, but Minnesota has limited his practice time. The expectation is their leading scorer and playmaker will be able to play Thursday.