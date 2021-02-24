The Big Ten on Wednesday, Feb. 24, announced the scheduled for the women’s basketball tournament March 9-13 in Indianapolis. With three regular-season games remaining, the Gophers are the No. 9 seed, but that could change.

If the tournament were to start today, Minnesota (7-11 overall, 6-10 Big Ten) would face No. 8 seed Nebraska (11-9, 9-8) at 10 a.m. CST on March 10. The game would be televised by Big Ten Network.

The Gophers are 10th in the Big Ten, but the Columbus Post Dispatch has reported fourth-place Ohio State (13-4, 9-4) will serve a self-imposed postseason ban related to an NCAA investigation into the program. In the Big Ten’s release, there are only 13 seeds.

Minnesota, which plays host to Nebraska tonight in a 6 p.m. tipoff, could move up a spot if they win out and Nebraska loses out, in which case the Gophers’ 47 percent conference winning percentage would be better than Nebraska’s. The U also could slip to No. 10 if the Gophers lose out and Penn State wins out.

In that case they would play at 5:30 p.m. on March 10 against the sixth seed. The two last-place teams — at this point Illinois and Wisconsin — will play March 9 at 4 p.m.

Games will be televised by BTN, FS2 and ESPNU.

Tournament schedule

The Big Ten Conference has released the game times and television outlets for the 2021 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament that will be played March 9-13 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis:

March 9

Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13, 4 p.m. (BTN)

March 10

Game 2: No. 8 vs. No. 9, 10 a.m. (BTN)

March 11

Game 6: No. 1 vs. 8/9, 10 a.m. (FS2)

March 12

Semifinal: Game 6 vs. Game 7 winner, 1 p.m. (FS2)

March 13