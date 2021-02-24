8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021

Marcus Carr has led (or co-led) Minnesota in both points and assists in 13 of the team’s 23 games this season. That’s tied for the second-most such games by any Division I player.

Most Games Leading Team in Both Points & Assists, D-I 2020-21

Jalen Moore, Oak 16

Marcus Carr, Minn 13

McKinley Wright IV, Colo 13

Antoine Davis, Det 12

Cameron Shelton, NoAri 12

Carr is averaging 22.2 points per game at home this season, the third-highest average among major conference players behind Iowa’s Luka Garza (26.0) and LSU’s Cameron Thomas (23.6; minimum 8 G).

Additional team and player notes