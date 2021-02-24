Northwestern at Minnesota
8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021
Marcus Carr has led (or co-led) Minnesota in both points and assists in 13 of the team’s 23 games this season. That’s tied for the second-most such games by any Division I player.
Most Games Leading Team in Both Points & Assists, D-I 2020-21
- Jalen Moore, Oak 16
- Marcus Carr, Minn 13
- McKinley Wright IV, Colo 13
- Antoine Davis, Det 12
- Cameron Shelton, NoAri 12
Carr is averaging 22.2 points per game at home this season, the third-highest average among major conference players behind Iowa’s Luka Garza (26.0) and LSU’s Cameron Thomas (23.6; minimum 8 G).
Additional team and player notes
- Minnesota has won its last four meetings with Northwestern, including a three-game sweep last season (the teams faced off in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, a day before it was cancelled). The Gophers haven’t won five in a row in the series since a 16-game streak from 1989-97.
- The Golden Gophers are coming off a 94-63 loss on Saturday versus No. 5 Illinois, just their second home loss of the season (13-2 record). The 31-point defeat was Minnesota’s worst since Jan. 13, 2018 at home versus No. 5 Purdue (81-47 loss).
- Jamal Mashburn Jr. has led or co-led the Gophers in scoring in each of their last three games, his first three such games of the season. He’s averaging 12.7 points per game in February – third best among Big Ten freshmen – compared to 5.2 per game this season beforehand.
- Northwestern opened the season 6-1 – including a 3-0 record in Big Ten play – but has not won since, losing 13 in a row. It’s the Wildcats’ longest losing skid since a 19-gamer to close the 1990-91 season.
- Boo Buie started and scored a team-high 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting in Northwestern’s 68-51 loss to Wisconsin on Sunday. Over his previous five games (four of them off the bench), Buie averaged just 4.8 points on 23.5% shooting (8/34).