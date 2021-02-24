BURNSVILLE -- The Bemidji State men’s and women’s basketball teams were well represented on the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s All-Conference awards, which were released Wednesday by the league.

Chelsea DeVille and Rachael Heittola headlined BSU’s four total selections by respectively earning NSIC North Coach of the Year and NSIC First Team honors.

DeVille, in her sixth season with the Beavers, led the team to a 9-5 record, including an 8-4 mark in conference play. The team went on a seven-game winning streak during the season, the program’s longest since 1987-88, and also led the team to its first winning season since 1995-96. She is the program's first coach to win the award since Mike Power in 2003-04.

Heittola was one of six North Division players to earn a First Team nod after she averaged 14 points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game and shot 51.8% from the floor, the latter of which ranked second in the league. She is the Beavers’ first selection to the First Team since Aimee Pelzer in 2017 and just the fifth all-time.

The women’s team also garnered Second Team honors for Brooklyn Bachmann, who averaged 12.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg and 4 assists per game. Her assist averaged ranked second in the NSIC.

Heittola’s award comes after making the NSIC All-Freshman Team a year ago, while Bachmann received her first all-conference nod since making the All-Freshman Team in 2018.

Bemidji State earned the North’s No. 3 seed for the NSIC Tournament and will face South No. 2 Concordia-St. Paul at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Minnesota Duluth’s Brooke Olson earned North MVP, while Wayne State’s Erin Norling was her South Division counterpart. St. Cloud State’s Brehna Evans and Minnesota State’s Joey Batt were named the Defensive Players of the Year, while Northern State’s Rianna Fillipi and Concordia-St. Paul’s Lindsey Becher were the Freshmen of the Year. Dave Krauth of Augustana, DeVille’s former coach during her playing days, won NSIC South Coach of the Year.

Thompson named to Second Team

On the men’s side, senior forward Derek Thompson was an NSIC Second Team selection after posting a career-high 17.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg and a 51.1% from the field. His 45 points in a Feb. 20 game against Minnesota Crookston were a program record and stand as the most in the NSIC this season.

Thompson made the NSIC Second Team in 2020, as well.

The Cold Spring native ended the season with 1,291 career points and 556 rebounds, respectively ranking him seventh and eighth in program history.

The Beavers finished the season with a 7-9 overall record and a 6-8 mark in league play.

Northern State’s Parker Fox and Wayne State’s Jordan Janssen won the North and South Division MVP awards, respectively. Fox was also the North’s Defensive Player of the Year, an honor going to Upper Iowa’s Lucas Duax on the South side. NSU’s Saul Phillips and Wayne State’s Jeff Kaminsky were named Coaches of the Year. Austin Andrews of Minnesota Duluth and Justin Eagins of Wayne State were selected as the Freshmen of the Year, while Minnesota State Moorhead’s Lorenzo McGhee and Minnesota State’s Devonte Thedford were the Newcomers of the Year.