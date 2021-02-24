Now again matched with CSP this postseason, the Beavers know the narrative has sure changed this time around.

“Way different. We don’t have to preach a miracle story or something like that,” BSU head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “… We have a great opportunity to take a next step for our program. It doesn’t need to be a Cinderella story.”

Bemidji State has itself authoring the program’s most successful year in a quarter century. Now the focus turns to making history where it matters most.

“We’ve taken a lot of steps this year,” DeVille said. “This is the next step: not just making it to the Pentagon, but getting a win there. Getting an opportunity to advance would be important.”

The Beavers (9-5, 8-4 NSIC North) landed the North Division’s No. 3 seed in the NSIC Tournament, earning them a trip to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. The South Division’s No. 2-seeded Golden Bears will be waiting for them in the quarterfinals.

“We came all this way in the regular season,” sophomore center Rachael Heittola said. “We’ve shown people that we’re not just some team you can look past anymore. We’re going to give you a run for your money. I feel like we’ve come all this way, so let’s go show the (conference) what we’re made of.”

BSU has made the NSIC Tournament semifinals just once, in 2003-04, and has never reached the championship game. But this year’s squad has proven to be more than capable of breaking droughts, evidenced by clinching their first winning season since 1995-96.

“We’re the team that we always knew we could be,” junior guard Trinity Myer said. “We know now that we’re capable of actually competing with other teams, not necessarily always being the underdog.”

Thanks to that opening-round upset in 2018-19, Bemidji State reached the quarterfinals and, in turn, the Pentagon. The Beavers then lost to St. Cloud State, but they’re drawing on that experience as they return to Heritage Court.

“For once, we’re the veteran team,” Myer said. “All of us upperclassmen, for sure, have that experience. We’ve been to the Pentagon before. Now it’s our time to actually compete there and play our game.”

The showdown begins early with a 10 a.m. tipoff on Friday, Feb. 26. The winner will face either North No. 1 Minnesota Duluth or South No. 4 Sioux Falls at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, in the semifinals, with the conference championship game set for 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28.

No fans will be allowed to attend, but all games will be on Midco Sports Network and nsicnetwork.com.

The focus begins with Concordia-St. Paul (11-5, 9-5 NSIC South), and BSU surely won’t look past them.

“They’re definitely looking to shoot the three,” Heittola said of CSP’s conference-best 37% clip from deep. “They don’t need a lot of room to shoot it, so we really have to be up in their face on defense. They also like to push pace. As long as we keep up with them and play our game, it should be a good game.”

Two years ago, Bemidji State busted brackets and fired shockwaves throughout the conference in the playoffs. If the Beavers have their way again this season, it shouldn’t come as so much of a surprise.

This team’s had a knack for history.

“It’s a great time of year,” DeVille said. “Making it back to the Pentagon is always a goal of ours. We’re really, really excited for Friday. We have a difficult matchup, but everyone that we would see would be, so we’re excited for the challenge to take on Concordia-St. Paul again.”