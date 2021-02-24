ALEXANDRIA -- Alexandria has six seniors getting a good bulk of its minutes this season, but it was an up-and-coming sophomore who helped spark a win over the Bemidji High School girls basketball team on Tuesday.

With a Section 8-3A rival in town and the Cardinals clinging to a two-point lead in the second half, Morgan Jones came off the bench and went on a personal eight-point run. Her corner 3-pointer gave Alexandria a 52-42 lead with 6:46 remaining, and the Lumberjacks never got it back to single digits as Alexandria prevailed 64-48.

It didn’t come easy against BHS. Bemidji (5-5) held a 30-26 lead at the break behind 11 points from Beth Bolte, nine from Emily Wade and eight from Jackie Johnson. Those three ultimately combined for 46 of the Jacks’ 48 points.

Alexandria (9-3) came out in the second half and hit three quick triples. Lilly Horn jumpstarted that with a three from the corner, and Mataya Hoelscher hit threes on back-to-back possessions to give the Cardinals a 35-31 lead with 14:22 left.

Bemidji weathered that initial storm and were within 44-42 before Jones hit a short jumper. She then found herself alone in the left corner on two straight possessions and didn’t hesitate in releasing the shots that broke open a close game.

The Lumberjacks sat in a zone defense for much of the night, and the Cardinals eventually caught fire from three. They knocked down 12 triples, leading to a 38-18 advantage in the second half to pull away.

Wade finished with a game-high 17 points, while Bolte had 16 and Johnson 13.

Jaya Hatlestad and Hoelscher had matching 16-point performances for Alexandria, and Jones chipped in 11.

BHS will return home to host Willmar at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, at the high school.





Alexandria 64, Bemidji 48

ALX 26 38 -- 64

BHS 30 18 - 48

BEMIDJI (5-5) -- Wade 17, Bolte 16, Johnson 13, Pemberton 2.

ALEXANDRIA (9-3) -- Hatlestad 16, Hoelscher 16, Jones 11, Kremer 9, Horn 8, Strand 4.