CROOKSTON -- The Bemidji State women’s basketball team ended the regular season on a high note, defeating Minnesota Crookston 79-65 on Saturday and tying the program’s best conference record in 33 years.

The Beavers finish the regular season 9-5 overall and 8-4 in NSIC North play, which is tied for the program’s best mark since the 1987-88 squad finished 9-3 in league games.

BSU also earned the North No. 3 seed for next week’s NSIC Tournament, surpassing Minnesota State Moorhead in the standings on the final day. Bemidji State will meet South No. 2 Concordia-St. Paul in the quarterfinals at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Beavers will carry a little momentum with them, as well. Four starters finished in double figures on Saturday, none better than Trinity Myer’s game-high 18 points and seven assists.

BSU had UMC (3-13, 3-11 NSIC North) doubled up at 18-9 with a 7-0 run in the first quarter, which ultimately led to a 23-18 advantage after one. Bemidji State then scored the first seven points of the second, holding the Golden Eagles without a point for the opening 3:21 and jumping ahead 30-18.

They even got the first-half lead out as high as 16 on a Rachael Heittola layup before carrying a 42-30 advantage into the locker rooms.

Minnesota Crookston put up 24 points in the third quarter, however, whittling down the difference to 59-54 behind Kylie Post’s one-armed half-court heave at the buzzer. The margin even got down to four with 7:49 to go, but four Beavers pieced together a 9-0 run that brought the lead back out to double digits for good.

Alongside Myer, Heittola had 14 points and eight rebounds, while Sydney Zerr (12 points) and Brooklyn Bachmann (11) hit double-digits, as well.

Emma Carpenter led UMC with 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting.





Bemidji State 79, Minnesota Crookston 65

BSU 23 19 17 20 -- 79

UMC 18 12 24 11 -- 65

BEMIDJI STATE (9-5, 8-4 NSIC) -- Myer 18, Heittola 14, Zerr 12, Bachmann 11, DuBois 8, Bray 6, Rezabek 5, Vold 5, Bott 0, Majewski 0, Pompa 0, Wenner 0, Wolhowe 0. Totals: 26-48 FGs, 17-20 FTs, 79.

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON (3-13, 3-11 NSIC) -- Carpenter 15, Mertens 14, Fox 13, Post 7, Burke 5, Peplinski 5, Freund 3, Peterson 3, Golliher 0, Lax 0, Praska 0, Schwartz 0, Wheeler 0. Totals: 21-52 FGs, 16-18 FTs, 65.