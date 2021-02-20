SAUK RAPIDS -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team is certainly in unfamiliar territory.

The Lumberjacks lost their fifth straight game on Friday -- this one a 55-52 loss at Sauk Rapids-Rice -- giving BHS a five-game skid for the first time since losing seven straight in 2014-15.

Isaac Severts did all he could to end the negative trend, scoring a team-high 14 points for Bemidji (3-6). But Ethan Opsahl shined brightest for the Storm (6-4), dropping 30 points and powering Sauk Rapids-Rice to the tight win.

The Jacks actually led 32-29 at the break, but Sauk Rapids-Rice held BHS to just 20 points after halftime, scraping across just enough offense themselves to pull out the home victory.

Bemidji faces another stout test at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, when Alexandria comes to town for a showdown inside the BHS Gymnasium.





Sauk Rapids-Rice 55, Bemidji 52

BHS 32 20 -- 52

SRR 29 26 -- 55

BEMIDJI (3-6) -- Severts 14, Luksik 9, Wilson 9, I. Biehn 6, Williams 6, E. Biehn 5, LaValley 3.