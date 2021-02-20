CROOKSTON -- Holding their breath down to the final buzzer, the Bemidji State women’s basketball team survived at Minnesota Crookston on Friday night, winning 79-77 as Mary Burke’s potential game-winning 3-pointer at the horn hit front iron.

In winning, the Beavers broke a four-game losing streak and, despite the shortened season, won its seventh conference game of the year -- the program’s most in the Chelsea DeVille era. Now 8-5 overall and 7-4 in league play, BSU has also clinched the program’s first winning season since 1995-96.

Perhaps the only downside to Friday’s action was that other games across the league didn’t end in Bemidji State’s favor. St. Cloud State upset No. 6 Minnesota Duluth and Minnesota State Moorhead topped Northern State, meaning the Beavers can finish no higher than third in the NSIC North Division. They’re currently in fourth place, and that’s where they’ll finish unless they win and MSUM loses on Saturday.

Nevertheless, BSU still got a brilliant performance out of Rachael Heittola on Friday, as the sophomore center scored 25 points on 10-for-13 shooting and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

Bemidji State separated from the Golden Eagles (3-12, 3-10 NSIC North) late in the first quarter, using a 9-0 closing run behind four different scorers to go into the second quarter ahead 24-17. The Beavers stretched their advantage to 29-18 early in the frame, but UMC wasn’t down for long.

Minnesota Crookston scored 13 of the next 15 points to tie things up at 31-31 before Brooklyn Bachmann ended the first half at 41-35 BSU on a pair of layups.

The two-possession game remained intact by the end of the third, with Bemidji State in front 64-59, but the Golden Eagles opened the fourth quarter on nine straight points for a 68-64 advantage.

The score was tied as late as 72-72, but with 3:23 left, Coley Rezabek drained a three for the Beavers that gave them the lead for good.

Soon after, Rezabek made three free throws for a 78-74 edge with 1:03 to go. Burke answered with a 3-pointer with 41 seconds remaining, and Julia Peplinski grabbed a steal to give possession back to UMC, but Peplinski then turned it back over with six seconds left.

Bachmann was fouled and sent to the line, where she made the first and intentionally missed the second before Minnesota Crookston grabbed the rebound with 0.9 left. After a timeout, Burke then heaved up a game-winning attempt, but the off-balance shot fell short.

After Heittola, Bachmann finished with 15 points, while Rezabek produced a career-high 13. Taylor Bray also hit double figures with a dozen points.

Peplinski and Bren Fox shared the team lead for the Golden Eagles at 16 points apiece, both performances coming off the bench.

The two teams will be back at it at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, in Crookston for a rematch to close the regular season.





Bemidji State 79, Minnesota Crookston 77

BSU 24 17 23 15 -- 79

UMC 17 18 24 18 -- 77

BEMIDJI STATE (8-5, 7-4 NSIC) -- Heittola 25, Bachmann 15, Rezabek 13, Bray 12, DuBois 5, Myer 4, Zerr 3, Vold 2, Wolhowe 0. Totals: 26-55 FGs, 23-25 FTs, 79.

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON (3-12, 3-10 NSIC) -- Fox 16, Peplinski 16, Carpenter 13, Burke 10, Wheeler 9, Post 8, Peterson 3, Freund 2, Mertens 0, Praska 0. Totals: 26-58 FGs, 17-25 FTs, 77.