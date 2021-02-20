BEMIDJI -- The only opponent that the Bemidji State men’s basketball team couldn’t stop on Friday was the one 325 miles away.

Although the Beavers handled their own business, beating Minnesota Crookston 95-77 inside the BSU Gymnasium, Minot State eliminated Bemidji State from a postseason berth by defeating U-Mary 76-69 in Bismarck, N.D.

So, as dazzling a performance as BSU showed, it won’t coax the standings enough to reach the necessary top-four slots.

“It’s tough. It’s tough to take,” head coach Mike Boschee said. “Obviously we let it go last Saturday, but all we can do is control what we can, and you never know. We can slide in there, even if we don’t get the automatic 4 seed with the conference record. With COVID the way it is, somebody could be opting out with a positive test. So we’ll be ready.”

That sentiment about sums up how weird a year this is: Even when you’re eliminated, you’re still technically alive.

Even so, the Beavers (6-9, 5-8 NSIC North) will finish no higher than fifth place in the division.

While it can’t control the rest of the league, BSU did all it could on its home floor.

Bemidji State got off to a blistering start. After trading early baskets with the Golden Eagles (2-13, 1-12 NSIC North), BSU rode a 16-3 run to jump to a 27-16 lead, capped by a Tyler Behrendt 3-pointer.

Mohamed Kone drained a three soon after, giving Bemidji State a 34-21 advantage off an incredible 14-for-19 shooting clip -- good for 73.7% as a team.

The Beavers weren’t done yet, as Derek Thompson scored the team’s final six points in a 10-2 run that closed the first half at 49-32. That, paired with the first eight points of the second half, made it a 57-32 blowout.

Simply put, everything was going BSU’s way.

“That doesn’t happen very often, but when it does, it’s really nice,” said Cody Landwehr, who had a team-high 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds. “You can feel it, too. All the shots are falling, all the passes are going where they’re supposed to be going, all your (post) seals are there. It’s really nice.”

The game widened by as much as 28 when Landwehr flushed a two-handed dunk off a Nick Wagner feed, and it was smooth sailing from there in the 18-point final -- even if it didn’t always feel like it to Boschee.

“I never feel comfortable out there until maybe the last tick goes off. It’s a fickle game,” he said. “Whether we win by one or win by 20, there’s no difference for me. I’m just hoping we can go out there and play as well as we possibly can again tomorrow.”

As the game ended and the crowd dispersed, all eyes turned on the Minot-Mary showdown. Once that one went final, though, word quickly spread of a Bemidji State fate they hoped they wouldn’t meet.

The Beavers got five players in double figures, while all seven rotation players tallied eight-plus points. Behind Landwehr, Thompson had a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Kone (12 points), Griffin Chase (11) and Behrendt (10) followed. Wagner and Dalton Albrecht chipped in eight apiece. BSU also racked up 64 points in the paint.

“Especially toward the end of the year like this, we don’t really have that many opportunities left. We’ve got one game left and maybe the postseason,” Landwehr said before the MiSU game went final. “Obviously it’s really cool to see everyone put their work in and get rewarded.”

The regular season wraps up for both teams with a 3:30 p.m. rematch on Saturday, Feb. 20, back inside the BSU Gymnasium.





Bemidji State 95, Minnesota Crookston 77

UMC 32 45 -- 77

BSU 49 46 -- 95

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON (2-13, 1-12 NSIC) -- Dilling 22, Dixon 19, Jassey-Demba 10, Lyman 10, Westphal 6, Winterfeldt 5, Blaj-Voinescu 3, Reeck 2, Carter 0, Carton 0, Darwiche 0, James 0, Xia 0. Totals: 26-66 FGs, 14-17 FTs, 77.

BEMIDJI STATE (6-9, 5-8 NSIC) -- Landwehr 21, Thompson 19, Kone 12, Chase 11, Behrendt 10, Albrecht 8, Wagner 8, Olizia 4, Senske 2, Casper 0, Olson 0, Kaufmanis 0. Totals: 41-70 FGs, 7-10 FTs, 95.