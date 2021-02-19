BEMIDJI -- The term “super senior” will be taking on a new meaning next year.

That’s because four Bemidji State basketball seniors will be returning for the 2021-22 season -- their fifth year of playing -- thanks to an eligibility waiver brought on in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

That means Brooklyn Bachmann and Sydney Zerr from the women’s team, plus Derek Thompson and Nick Wagner from the men’s team, will be back in green next winter.

“It’s obviously great,” women’s head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “(They’re) two kids that have been essential in building this thing. They’ve kind of been the building blocks and the common cool. They’re also our captains.”

“It’s good for all of our guys, to be honest with you,” men’s head coach Mike Boschee added. “It’s a shortened season, but I was just ecstatic to get a chance to play and see what this group can do.”

In October, the NCAA Division II Management Council approved a waiver that allowed winter-season athletes an additional season of competition due to COVID-19 uncertainty. That grants all current winter athletes, not just seniors, an extra year of eligibility.

While the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference did ultimately approve a 16-game regular season this year -- which concludes this weekend ahead of the conference tournament -- for some, a season that’s nearly been cut in half just wasn’t going to cut it.

Captains coming back

Bachmann and Zerr have already established themselves as integral leaders in the program’s turnaround this season, plus all the rebuilding efforts in years prior.

“All those different dimensions (are important),” DeVille said. “Not just because they provide a lot of minutes and opportunity on the court for us, but they do a lot outside of the games and the practices that are really powerful for our program.”

The duo has led the Beavers in minutes played each of the past two seasons, and they’re 1-2 again this winter. Zerr also led the entire NSIC by averaging 34.9 minutes last year, while Bachmann is second this year (34.8).

An extra season will certainly help cement the pair’s impact on the record book, as well. Entering this weekend, Zerr has appeared in 94 career games and is poised to break the program record of 112, collectively held by Liz Mulvihill (1983-87), Amy Lawson (2004-08) and Stephanie Peterson (2004-08).

Bachmann, meanwhile, enters the weekend with 946 career points. She’d have to get hot to reach 1,000 by the end of this season, but an extra year takes the pressure off and solidifies that she’s poised to become BSU’s 21st member of the 1,000 Point Club.

Three seniors will depart the program after this season: Taylor Bray, Gabby DuBois and Teagan Pompa.

Men’s centerpieces return

Thompson and Wagner have ensured that this season won’t be their last hurrah for Bemidji State. Arguably the program’s two most important players will be key pieces of the puzzle moving forward, especially now with even more time to build chemistry with newcomers.

“Obviously we’re playing a lot better than we did early in the year, partially because there wasn’t a preseason,” Boschee said. “There weren’t really any scrimmages or exhibitions or nonconference games to get things figured out with this new group. I like where we’re at right now, and hopefully we’ll continue to build this weekend and into next year.”

Thompson has already ascended up some of the program’s most prestigious individual rankings. He enters the weekend with 1,227 career points, ranking ninth all-time, alongside 540 rebounds for eighth all-time. He’s 386 points shy of tying Charles Hanks for second all-time (and 807 shy of David Lee’s program scoring record, if you were curious). Thompson is also within reach of Steve Vogel’s rebounding record of 694; the 154 he needs to tie is a benchmark he’s reached in each of the past two seasons.

Wagner, meanwhile, is one of the best 3-point threats BSU has seen in recent memory. In just 41 games over two seasons, he’s sunk 114 triples and can reach Logan Bader’s record of 183. His 44.3% clip is a hair under Jake Schalow’s top mark of 45.4%, as well.

As for the other seniors on the men’s team -- Griffin Chase and Tyler Behrendt -- nothing is a done deal yet, either. Chase is heavily leaning toward moving on, according to Boschee, while Behrendt is 50-50 on returning.