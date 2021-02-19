2:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021

Any discussion of the difference between Minnesota’s home form and road form should start with its field-goal defense. The Gophers’ opponents are shooting 38.5% from the field in The Barn this season and 53.3% everywhere else. If this disparity continues, it will be the largest recorded by any Division I team in the past 25 seasons (14.8 percent).

DI, Largest Difference in Opp. FG%, Home vs. Road - Since 1996-97 (Home Lower than Road; Min. 5 GP Each Split)

2020-21 Minnesota .148 (Home: .385, Road: .533)

1996-97 Western Carolina .129

1997-98 Northwestern .123

2020-21 North Carolina A&T .122

2015-16 Bethune-Cookman .122

Minnesota’s opponents have shot 28.4% from 3-point range at Williams Arena this season, the lowest mark allowed by any Big Ten squad at home.

Additional team and player notes