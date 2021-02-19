Illinois at Minnesota
2:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021
Any discussion of the difference between Minnesota’s home form and road form should start with its field-goal defense. The Gophers’ opponents are shooting 38.5% from the field in The Barn this season and 53.3% everywhere else. If this disparity continues, it will be the largest recorded by any Division I team in the past 25 seasons (14.8 percent).
DI, Largest Difference in Opp. FG%, Home vs. Road - Since 1996-97 (Home Lower than Road; Min. 5 GP Each Split)
- 2020-21 Minnesota .148 (Home: .385, Road: .533)
- 1996-97 Western Carolina .129
- 1997-98 Northwestern .123
- 2020-21 North Carolina A&T .122
- 2015-16 Bethune-Cookman .122
Minnesota’s opponents have shot 28.4% from 3-point range at Williams Arena this season, the lowest mark allowed by any Big Ten squad at home.
Additional team and player notes
- Minnesota had three guards score in double-digits in Tuesday’s 82-72 loss at Indiana. Marcus Carr scored 19, Jamal Mashburn Jr. set a career high for the second straight game with 19 and Tre’ Williams also set a career high with 11. The three accounted for 49 of Minnesota’s 72 points in the game (68.1%). The Gophers had not seen their guards score that high a percentage in a single game since February 28, 2019 (69.4).
- Illinois handed Minnesota its worst loss this season, a 27-point rout in Champaign on Dec. 15 (92-65). Sophomore Kofi Cockburn scored a career-high 33 points in the game, the most by an underclassman against the Gophers since Tony Carr also had 33 as a sophomore for Penn State on January 15, 2018.
- Illinois has won six straight games following back-to-back losses in mid-January, second-longest active win streak in the Big Ten (OSU - 7). The Illini are 5-2 on the road this season and have scored at least 75 points in all seven games. No Big Ten team in the past 25 seasons has scored 75+ points in eight straight road games (streaks within single season or spanning seasons).
- Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 21.3 points and 5.1 assists per game this season. The only Big Ten player in the past 20 seasons to average 20.0+ points and five-plus assists per game in a season was Evan Turner in 2009-10 (OSU, 20.4 points and 6.0 assists per game), the season in which he won Big Ten Player of the Year.