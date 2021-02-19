BEMIDJI -- Basketball fans witnessed a maestro in motion inside the BHS Gymnasium on Thursday. But Bemidji High School girls basketball fans might categorize it more like “torture.”

Fergus Falls junior point guard Ellie Colbeck, a South Dakota State commit, crafted a near-triple-double masterpiece with (unofficially) 21 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, leading the Otters to a comfortable 67-42 victory over the Lumberjacks.

“That’s what Division I players do,” BHS head coach Steve Schreiber said. “We can handle one Division I player out there if we’re switching stuff. But when she’s turning everybody around her into college-level basketball talent because of how we’ll she’s playing, we just don’t have a chance at that point.”

But perhaps most impressive was how casual it all was. This was no superhuman effort, inspired performance or unforeseen breakout. This was just a darn good basketball player who simply played like it.

“She’s a gym rat, she’s a farm girl,” Schreiber said, “and you can tell in her work ethic.”

Colbeck scored or assisted on 39 points. That included five points of her own during a 10-0 first-half run that erased Bemidji’s early 8-7 lead. The teams traded blows early, but once Emily Wade put the Jacks (5-4) ahead on a curled drive for a layup, Colbeck answered back and started the surge.

The Otters (7-3) led 17-8 by then, but they were far from done. Beth Bolte stopped the bleeding with a 3-pointer, but Fergus Falls immediately ran off another 10-0 run to make it a 27-11 ballgame midway through the first half.

And yet, it wasn’t just Colbeck responsible for the lopsided nature of the game. Although she was certainly the centerpiece, the post play was also active, as were the other guards. The Otters didn’t hang their hope on Colbeck or her 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists at halftime, but they certainly reached another level with her.

“If we’re switching and taking care of the people around her, we can be in this kind of game with (Colbeck) scoring 21, 25, 30 points,” Schreiber said. “We got lost on her, and we also got lost on the girls around her. We just weren’t communicating very well defensively.”

BHS went into the half at the bottom of a 42-23 hole. Bemidji sliced the deficit to 16 on Alexie Tatro’s opening three in the second half, then back down to 17 on a Marlee Bieber triple with 8:26 to go, but the Jacks produced just four points from then on out and only matched Fergus Falls’ first-half total in the final five seconds of the game.

“We have to match intensity,” Schreiber said. “We’re playing (Central Lakes Conference) opponents, and CLC opponents beat each other up pretty good. They see each other every year. They aren’t friendly toward each other at all, and they bring that mentality when they come play us, as they should. We don’t always see that intensity in all the games we play because we’re not, night in and night out, playing all those really tough teams.”

Wade finished with 16 points as the only one in double figures for BHS.

Things don’t get any easier for Bemidji. The Jacks will head to Alexandria for a 7:15 p.m. game against the Cardinals on Tuesday, Feb. 23.





Fergus Falls 67, Bemidji 42

FF 42 24 -- 67

BHS 23 19 -- 42

FERGUS FALLS (7-3) -- Colbeck 21, Strom 12, Polejewski 10, Pearson 8, Nuss 7, Ratz 3, Anderson 2, Hansen 2, Huus 2.

BEMIDJI (5-4) -- Wade 16, M. Bieber 7, Tatro 6, Johnson 5, Bolte 4, G. Bieber 2, Wilcoxen 2.