BEMIDJI -- A little bit of help could go a long way for the Bemidji State men’s basketball team. Specifically, 355 miles.

The Beavers will need outside help this weekend to reach the conference tournament and make the 5.5-hour drive to Sioux Falls, S.D., but they’ve also first got to take care of business themselves.

“It’s not totally in your control, and you don’t like that,” BSU head coach Mike Boschee said. “But that’s the bigger picture. I narrow the focus down to us again. The focus has to be on us, controlling what we can. And that’s going out there and playing a good, solid basketball game with guys that want to work hard, play together and do a lot of the right things.”

Bemidji State enters the final weekend of the regular season at sixth place in the NSIC North Division. Only the top four make the playoffs this year, so the Beavers need two wins themselves and need a few other games around the league to shake out favorably.

Here’s how it all breaks down.

St. Cloud State currently holds third place in the division at 5-5 in conference play, while Minot State is fourth at 4-4. Minnesota Duluth sits fifth at 4-6, while BSU and U-Mary are tied for sixth at 4-8.

Two Bemidji State wins (against Minnesota Crookston) and two MiSU losses (at U-Mary) would allow the former to jump the latter -- that’s the biggest hurdle. The Beavers would then be tied with U-Mary, but BSU currently holds that tiebreaker.

Since SCSU and UMD face each other, any scenario in that series (paired with a Bemidji State sweep) results in the Beavers passing one of those teams in the standings.

In short: two BSU wins plus two Minot State losses equals the No. 4 seed.

“It’s important for us to win these next couple games, but to get some help from around the league, we also need,” senior Griffin Chase said. “We (put) the focus on what we can control and go from there.”

Bemidji State has the advantage of playing the worst team in the division in UMC, which enters at 2-12 overall and 1-11 in NSIC action.

“We’ve just got to focus on ourselves at this point,” Chase reiterated. “(When we) share the ball, get the ball in transition, and get stops, I think that’s when we’re at our best. If we focus on those things, I think we’ll be pretty successful this weekend.”

Of course, the Beavers have put themselves in a sticky situation where they don’t control their own destiny. Although the team was riding a three-game win streak, a home loss to Minnesota Duluth on Saturday pumped the brakes on their surging momentum.

“Any time you lose any game, it’s always challenging,” Boschee said. “You’ve got to look yourself in the mirror a little bit and find ways that you could have done things a little bit differently or a little bit better. That’s how you grow. We did that. We saw some things that we can obviously continue to improve on and grow. We only have one weekend left.”

BSU’s Feb. 19-20 series begins at 6 p.m. Friday and picks back up at 3:30 p.m. Saturday for the regular season finale. Meanwhile, the U-Mary-Minot State series has 6 and 4 p.m. tipoff times.

“We were coming off a pretty good run there, so to see that (winning) streak end was kind of disappointing,” Chase said. “We’ve just got to pick it up this weekend and try to get back on that roll.”